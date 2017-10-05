Botswana government hits back at Mugabe

Gaborone – Botswana’s government this afternoon hit back at Zimbabwe’s 93 year old leader Robert Mugabe regarding comments he made about their President Ian Khama, and Botswana’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi.

Attending bilateral talks in South Africa, Mugabe had said Venson-Moitoi lost her bid to become chairperson of the African Union because her principal Khama did not adequately support her.

In a statement, the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation in Botswana called Mr. Mugabe’s remarks inaccurate and unfortunate.

The ministry however refused to offer any further comment on the matter, stating that their position was inspired by their respect for Mr. Mugabe’s advanced age, and an understanding that in light of Mugabe’s age, ‘certain allowances need to be made’

Full Statement Below.

RESPONSE TO THE STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT ROBERT G. MUGABE

Gaborone, 5th October 2017: The Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation wishes to respond to the recent media reports in which His Excellency, Mr. Robert G. Mugabe, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe blamed the loss of the candidature bid of Botswana’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi for the position of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, on the lack of support by His Excellency, Lieutenant General Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, President of the Republic of Botswana.

In this connection, the Government of Botswana has taken note of the comments and regrets these inaccurate and unfortunate remarks. However, the Ministry chooses not to comment any further out of respect for President Mugabe’s advanced age and as such, understands that allowances need to be made.

Public Relations, Research and Information Department