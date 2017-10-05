Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BCC insists on payment for Mugabe’s rally

By Nqobile Tshili

MDC-T councillors in Bulawayo are opposed to the free use of White City Stadium for the Zanu-PF Youth Presidential Interface Rally saying the occasion is not a national event.

Grace and Robert Mugabe at a Zanu PF rally
The Bulawayo City Council does not charge the Government to host national events at its premises.

Debating during the full council meeting yesterday, councillors frowned upon an application by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing to use White City Stadium and Ingubo Primary School for free.

The party wanted to use the municipality run Ingubo Primary School for catering purposes during the interface rally which would be held in the province on a date to be announced.

Bulawayo Provincial Administrator Mrs Khonzani Ncube wrote to the council requesting the free use of the White City Stadium for the interface rally.

Ward 1 councillor Mlandu Ncube sparked the debate saying council property should not be used to promote a political programme.

Clr Ncube said it was surprising that someone within the local authority had already agreed to the Provincial Administrator’s request before council had passed a resolution on the matter.

“The interface is a political gathering attended by a political party with people wearing political regalia. So I don’t see how we should allow political gatherings to use residents’ property for free. The Provincial Administrator should have made it clear that she was applying for a political gathering not a national event,” said Clr Ncube.

“It seems someone seems to be usurping our powers because we have not agreed that political gatherings be held at the White City for free. The council should be allowed to use its powers to make resolutions.”

Deputy Mayor Clr Gift Banda seconded the motion.

Clr Banda requested the issue to be moved to the council committee. The Chronicle

