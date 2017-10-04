Tinashe Chiweshe murder details: Harare Tees boss killed by lover’s husband, suspect arrested

A Harare man has been arrested for the murder of celebrity entrepreneur Tinashe Chiweshe who died on Sunday afternoon at Parirenyatwa Hospital, in the capital.

Tapfumaneyi Allan Mawande was arrested by detectives from the CID Homicide stationed at Rhodesville Police Station, and remains in custody awaiting his first court appearance thought to be today.

Impeccable sources told Khuluma Afrika that Mawande murdered Chiweshe at his matrimonial home where his estranged wife Faith Katsaura resides.

Mawande had gone to the house to collect his dog from the residence. Sources confirmed that he may have used his extra set of keys to walk into the house unnoticed.

He is said to have found his wife Faith, and Tinashe in a very cosy and compromising position. He subsequently lost his temper and attacked Chiweshe with a chair, striking him several times across the back and head.

He fled the scene after Chiweshe lost consciousness.

His wife Faith took Chiweshe to hospital.

On Sunday, around 15:00 Chiweshe succumbed to the injuries suffered in the assault.

Mawande’s wife is said to have initially lied to hospital staff that Chiweshe had been mugged, and she picked him up at the side of the road.

His death however forced her to recant her position and assist police with investigations.

Chiweshe was a celebrated businessman and entrepreneur. He successfully launched Harare Tees, a clothing line celebrating the beauty of Zimbabwe’s capital.

His burial has been set for today. Khuluma Afrika