Police blitz nets 25 touts in Harare

By Freeman Razemba

Police in Harare yesterday arrested more than 25 touts as they stepped up efforts to restore sanity at bus terminuses and ranks in the city. This follows the death of a Harare man, Mr Mathias Gore, last Tuesday after he was manhandled by touts near Roadport Bus Terminus along Robert Mugabe Road.

File Picture: Touts sing and parade the coffin of a departed colleague on top of a commuter omnibus (Picture by NewsDay)
A team of both plain and uniformed officers was yesterday deployed in and around the city as the clampdown on touting began. National Traffic Section spokesperson Inspector Tigere Chigome said the operation would continue until sanity prevailed in the city.

“The operation started today (yesterday) and our officers are already on the ground and they will remain there. All those that are arrested will first undergo a vetting process before they are taken to court,” he said.

He urged people who were harassed by touts to report them to the police so that they can be brought to book. Insp Chigome said touting was a crime according to the Road Motor Transportation Act 13:15.

Last week, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said touts in some cases ended up committing serious crimes such as murder because they are always fined and released. She said it had been difficult to remove touts from the streets due to minor penalties that were imposed on them.

“Recently, there was a case which you all know about, where an elderly man was killed by these touts and a pregnant woman was killed last year. The police have been arresting these touts, but they are fined $20 and are soon back on the streets,” she said.

In 2015, at least 50 touts were arrested after they allegedly severely assaulted a policeman who had attempted to rescue a group of women who were being harassed by touts at Mbare Musika.

The policeman, whose condition was reported to be critical at the time was admitted at Harare Central Hospital. He had seen the touts harassing a group of women and forcibly taking their bags and tried to assist them, but the touts became violent and assaulted him.

This was not the first time that members of the uniformed forces were attacked by touts in the city.

In September 2012, rank marshals severely assaulted two soldiers in uniform at the Charge Office bus terminus in Harare after they came to the rescue of commuters who were being harassed.

The police have over the years conducted operations targeting touts to restore order at commuter omnibus ranks in and around the city.

In 2013 more than 500 touts were arrested during a crackdown to ensure that passengers move freely. Most of the touts were taken to court on charges of touting and fined. The Herald

  • KKKKKK 25 only…
    Or it was one police office doing the whole arresting

  • Kkkkk

  • Why punish “ALL”touts and painting them with the same brush as if they All committed the rogue n brutal murder of that commutter.Some are well Organised n they respect people ,they are touts because of economic situation

    • Rubbish, what’s the use of their job? After travelling all the way from my home, somebodies mother fucker, asshole tells me how to get into a bus. They must be sent to Chendagona Hapana. It’s all smelling and rotting at termini coz of their alcoholic urine.

    • Scorpion King

      Respect who my nigga?? let them rot ku remand for 60DAYS

    • Rubbish u man.don’t blindfold your eyes open them n clearly see .the reeking of ranks I also castigate it.so as the alcoholic behaviour of SOME OF THEM ,,BUT NOT ALL OF THEM ARE LIKE THAT SO WHY PUNISH THEM ALL.IF YOUR ROTTEN MANNERED BROTHER COMMITS A CRIME THE LAW DOESN’T SEND YOU ALONG WITH YOUR BROTHER TO JAIL BUT THE ONE WHO COMMITTED THE CASE DOES

    • Touts should be brought to book.period!!!!

    • Touts should be removed completely and passangers shld be allowed to board combies and buses without being harrased by ma touts those guys are horrible and in many cases abusive towards passangers

    • hu dznt noe wher s/he wl b goin toz touts harass pple they all deserve to b behind bars mayb u wer neva to forth dei wakaona busy yavaitipinza u wld celebrate ukanzwa kut vasungwa

    • What is a tout’s role. They are unnecessary in the first place. Most people know where they would be going and touts are unnecessarily aggressive

    • Tapiwa Mikitai Gwiza what is their role? They are not necessary. The police force should have removed them kudara

    • Conductor n Bus driver it’s enough.
      Let those touts be wiped out of our terminuses forever!!
      ●Chinhu chese chinoisa upenyu hweumwe munhu panjodzi,ukapindawo machiri nyangwe uchiita zvakanaka sei unopendwa nesame brush…like it or not.

    • These people serve no purpose,no purpose at all.they are nothing more than mere pickpockets

    • #Tapiwa nyarara hauzive zvauri kutaura iwe!!! Tirikuti PASI NEMATOUTS ESE ZVAVO. HATISIKUDA VANHU IVAVA PAMARANK ESE ZVAVO!!!! VARIKUDEI PAMARANK NGAVAENDE KUMAPURAZI KUNORIMA. IMBAVHA VANHU IVAVAVA

    • Tapiwa anopenga uyo anenge tout zvakewo uyo

    • Vanotarisa face vaye before kudherera,marough aye especially to poor n innocent looking pple

    • Yah this shouldhave been done long time. Not wait for several people to die

    • #tapiwa how then can the police seperate yo so called “well mannered touts” from the rogue ones???

    • Touting had never been legal.

    • Tapiwa musi wavachakubata ndoopauchaona kuti those guys are animals.They don’t care what age you are,they just harrass and even steal from you

    • Tapiwa u r toking rubbish what’s their purpose pama rank? They were not arrested for murder bt for loitering for purposes of stealing & harassing commuters

  • Musagarire basa…endai paeach rank mubate vanhu ava. Also vanotori ne illegal points pavanoti paoffice. Haa sungai vanhu avoo

  • Dear Porisi you cannot tell jobless people to go and stay at home and expect them to stay there

  • The policy should be ruthless,cold and mean to this TOUT cadre…the law should be stiff and erg to them…

  • gudo igudo hapana reblue

  • They will pay fine andcomeback again

  • Sungai imbwa idzodzo vapike vazhinji vacho tinovaziva imbavha ngavaende kumusha penalty charge

  • Arest all this bullshit

  • Ngazvisungwe imbwa dzevanhu

  • Thos touts ngavasungwe imbwa dzevanhu kubira vanhu. Zvinhu zvakaoma munyika bt pakuzotuka vanhu nekubira vanhu thts wrong

  • Stupid government why don’t you provide jobs to your people

    • People must learn to provide themselves not always waiting for the government. After all touts didn’t go to school, what type of jobs do you want them to do?They can only clean pigs.

    • What do you mean by providing themselves. Touting isn’t providing themselves. Mind you some people are not educated because of that government

  • Good police, arrest them all, wazive zvawanoita, the day I will never forget pa mbare market ndakaitwakanyama nyama machembere achichema ne Boyz irori batai vanhu chete

  • They must rott in jail

  • keep up the good work ZRP.rid our cities of the foul mouthed and violent thugs

  • Well done keep on

  • they must remove them everywhere passengers know where they are going and which tax to take and where. SA doesnt hv those things except where u get buses to Zim.

  • Kutonwa bronchus kuzonetsana nevabereki ngatuvharirwe twumapenzi

  • 25 only?? u must be kiddin me nekuwanda kwavakaita matouts aya i thnk every police office should be given a task yekubata 5 pazuva even vetraffic vonotonzi hapana anoenda pard asat auya netout yake 2 dayz the terminuses will be peaceful

  • Thank you Police. Sungai zviende

  • ALL TOUTS.MUST GO. ALL TOUTS MUST GO!!! MATOUTS EEESE IMBAVHA ESE ZVAVO IMBAVHA. NGAVABATWE VASUNGWE VAVHARIRWE. POLICE CHIMBOMIRAI KUTORS MABRIBE CHIMBOITAI ZVEKUSUNGA VANHU. HAPANA MUNHU ANOBVA KUMBA KWAKE ASINGAZIVE KWAARIKUENDA SAKA TOUT HAADIWE. VASUNGA 25 CHETE?? KOO VAMWE VACHO???

  • 25 CHETE HERE GUYS?? CHIMBOMIRAI KUTORA MABRIBE MUSUNGE MBAVHA IDZO MHANI!!!!!

  • 25 only out of 55000

  • Sungai mahwindi ose imbavha vanhu ava

  • On this one I say big up police till ranks ar touts free, I ws a once victim of thiz touts on 1 July 2017 ,I tried bt in vain to report at rosd port police post tt e Smart bus crews n their touts v victimised n tried to steal from me,my trousers got torn on tt day, I also tried to report again to police at a road block just b4 mabvuku turnoff from twn bt they were not helpful, some of e passengers WO came of e bus at tt block tying to explain n all report abt e abusive bus crew n touts were told to drop at tt police block

  • Hakuna kwavanoenda avo musafarire henyu vanhu ivavo muchanzwa baba vachiti ngavachirega kusungwa ma youth eZanu Pf aye hapana zvavanoitwa vaye

  • Especially vaya vepa zebra crossing vanosheedzera Avondale parirenyatwa ,pari overcrowded paya coz of them

  • only know how to act when something bad happens

  • Izvi hazvishandi chinhu uye kubata vanhu kumeso uku bcz maTouts ose uye vamwe vanoita zvekutengesa munzvimbo dzakaita seMbare vatsigiri veZanu Pf. Mudi unonzi kuri kuvigwa gamba kuHeroes accre vanhu ivava vanosiya basa vomanyira kumakuva

  • This police is always reactive.

  • My hope is the crackdown is going to spread to all the other parts of the country not only Harare

  • Aya

  • Arrest them …we tired of this drunkards

  • At Marx garage Bulawayo

  • Mushikashika should be stopped.

  • These touts are inhuman they should be taken from our ranks forever.They don’t deserve to live among people.

  • Gud job ,tanga tototya kufamba bcoz of thm

  • Vanodzinga vana mabasa vanoawanepi umbavha huchawanda

  • Voendepi hakuna mabasa

  • Arrest and jail these bastards

  • Did they first gazette the law to charge them..

  • KKKK who allowed kut matouts aveko zviripaconstution hre saka hamaivaona pese vkaremberera pamadoor ekombi itai serious

