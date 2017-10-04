Minister’s murder case yet to kick off

The case in which Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni is accused of shooting at a motorist he suspected to have been smuggling is yet to be taken court.

Mguni allegedly shot several bullets at Moses Mutsveru’s Nissan Sunny vehicle which he was driving, with three hitting his car.

He, however, escaped unhurt.

The incident reportedly took place in Marula, near Plumtree, about three weeks ago.

“My client is still to receive any communication from the police as to how the case has gone so far,” said lawyer, Prince Butshe of Mathonsi Ncube Legal Practitioners, who is representing the motorist, Moses Mutsveru, in the case.

Following the shootout, Mutsveru filed a complaint of attempted murder against Mguni at Plumtree Police Station.

On the other hand, Mguni reportedly filed a complainant on the same incident.

Mguni reportedly went to Figree Police Station where he made a report that he was chasing a smuggler.

Police sources told Southern News yesterday that the matter was still under investigation and was not yet ready for court. Daily News