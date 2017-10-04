Mhofu bares it all in leaked audio

A LEAKED audio of a conversation between Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa, Brenna Msiska and a third party has lifted the lid on in-house problems at ZPC Kariba which led to the coach’s decision to walk away from the club at the end of the season.

Given the contents of the audio, it’s now unlikely that Mhofu and Msiska will remain at the club until the end of the season, but the pair is likely to be forced out this week.

The conversation paints a graphic picture of frosty relations between Chidzambwa and club chairman Tungamirai Mazarire.

Chidzambwa said he was ridiculed by Mazarire during one meeting in which the club boss allegedly boasted of his educational qualifications and said he didn’t care about Mhofu’s history as the most successful coach in Zimbabwe’s football history.

The ZPC Kariba leadership, according to the audio, has been pushing assistant coach Paul “Popopo’’ Chimalizeni and juniors coach Newton “Taundi’’ Chitewe to sabotage Chidzambwa’s work.

In the conversation, both Chidzambwa and Msiska speak about how the new executive has been pushing to appoint their own coaches as they feel that the duo was employed by the previous executive of Munyaradzi Nduna.

“Ndabva kuCOSAFA, Mazarire akaburitsa vanhu vese mumeeting akati Mhofu ngavasare,’’ Chidzambwa is heard saying in the audio.

“Akandishaudha, hanzi I am an electrical engineer by profession saka handinei nebhora.

“Maachievements ako awakaita ndeako ayo, handinei nawo handinei nebhora ini.’’

The audio also reveals the bad blood between Mazarire and former chairman Nduna who is said to be paying to watch ZPC Kariba’s home matches.

The in-house problems saw Kariba being booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup in the first round at home by Shabanie Mine as the team was denied a chance to camp.

The executive are also said to have been trying to influence team selection and at one point instructed Chimalizeni to field some players during Chidzambwa’s absence with the Warriors at the COSAFA tournament. There has been no love lost between Chidzambwa and the Mazarire executive as they tried to block the coach’s contract renewal last December.

Mazarire, secretary Robert Mamvura and treasurer Kwinyai Dzura were against Chidzambwa’s contract extension. The Herald