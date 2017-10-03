Roadblock dodge goes wrong: 5 die on the spot

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Five people died yesterday while several others were injured when a pirating Toyota Granvia was crushed while attempting to turn in front of an on-coming bus near Zvishavane.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the accident which occurred about 10km outside Zvishavane along the road to Mbalabala at around 5pm.

“I can confirm that five people died on the spot while several others were injured when the driver of a Toyota Granvia turned in front of oncoming traffic.

The Granvia was hit by the bus killing five on the spot,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the injured were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital.

“We are yet to confirm the number of people who were injured in the accident but they were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital.”

The police spokesperson urged drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving.

“These are other five innocent souls who died in an accident which could have been avoided. How can a person turn in front of oncoming traffic?

“I can’t be always a road traffic accident police spokesperson. Our drivers should just be responsible. This accident could have been avoided,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

According to an eye witness, Mr Tawanda Mariba, the driver of the Granvia, who was heading for Mberengwa, tried to avoid the police roadblock by turning in front of oncoming traffic.

“There was a bus coming from the opposite direction so this driver misjudged while trying to make a U-turn after noticing a police roadblock ahead. The bus driver could not apply brakes on time and rammed into the car killing people on the spot,” he said. The Chronicle