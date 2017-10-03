Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Oscar Pistorius rampage goes to big screen

A new movie, Blade Runner Killer is set to hit the big screens soon. The movie is based on South Africa’s double-amputee Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius.

While the South African Paralympic sprinting champion, Oscar Pistorius is serving his time behind bars, the trailer for his new movie has been released titled Blade Runner Killer.

Lifetime Films has made a movie about Oscar and the murder of Reeva Steenkamp. It stars Andreas Damm as Pistorius and Toni Garrn as Steenkamp.

The film chronicles the true life story of the fatal shooting on Valentine’s Day, his relationship with Steenkamp and his homicide trial.

The film is set to premiere in the US on November 11, but, in Mzansi the release date has yet to be confirmed.

It is no secret that Oscar has been surrounded by controversy and his life is truly something from a Hollywood movie. Oscar was a symbol of hope for the disabled after achieving world fame in paralympics. He was a hero but to later turn into villain after murdering his girlfriend.

The paralympic blade runner was the first disabled athlete to run in the Olympic’s then his court hearing was aired all over the world and now, Oscar has got his own movie. – DailySun.

  • Blade runner, convicted killer you took your girlfriend for an intruder and killed her. Although she was yelling stop as you fire each round. you are a cold bloody killer. I hope God punish you now rather than later. I pray that one day you will loose the ability to feed yourself.

  • even if its for free i dnt think its a must watch movie

