Oscar Pistorius rampage goes to big screen

A new movie, Blade Runner Killer is set to hit the big screens soon. The movie is based on South Africa’s double-amputee Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius.

While the South African Paralympic sprinting champion, Oscar Pistorius is serving his time behind bars, the trailer for his new movie has been released titled Blade Runner Killer.

Lifetime Films has made a movie about Oscar and the murder of Reeva Steenkamp. It stars Andreas Damm as Pistorius and Toni Garrn as Steenkamp.

The film chronicles the true life story of the fatal shooting on Valentine’s Day, his relationship with Steenkamp and his homicide trial.

The film is set to premiere in the US on November 11, but, in Mzansi the release date has yet to be confirmed.

It is no secret that Oscar has been surrounded by controversy and his life is truly something from a Hollywood movie. Oscar was a symbol of hope for the disabled after achieving world fame in paralympics. He was a hero but to later turn into villain after murdering his girlfriend.

The paralympic blade runner was the first disabled athlete to run in the Olympic’s then his court hearing was aired all over the world and now, Oscar has got his own movie. – DailySun.