Zodwa refuses to pose with Skolopad

There was some drama at an event to present the Feather Awards nominees.

Local celebrities met at Constitutional Hill in Joburg to witness the announcement of the nominees for this year’s Feather Awards.

Controversial queens of nakedness Zodwa Wabantu and Skolopad received two nominations each.

They were both nominated in the Socialite of the Year as well as Drama Queen of the Year categories.

The two have never been featured in a picture together.

So, when a photographer asked the two to pose together, he was not aware he was stirring trouble.

Zodwa allegedly refused, saying it wouldn’t be good for her brand. Stunned Skolopad said she did not understand what the fuss was about.

“I mean, it’s just a picture.”

Zodwa could not comment as her phone was on voicemail.

The Feather Awards will be held at the Kyalami Theatre on the Track in Midrand on November 20. — DailySun.