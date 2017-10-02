Violence as Soul Jah Love fails to turn up

By Bongani Ndlovu

Kadoma music fans turned violent and pelted the stage with stones, beer cans and bottles at Odyssey Night Club after Soul Jah Love failed to turn up for the show on Saturday.

Reports from Kadoma say fans were livid when Soul Jah Love who was billed to perform failed to turn up.

Witnesses, however, said Seh Calaz and Killer T had put up a good show which was spoiled by Soul Jah Love’s failure to turn up.

Fans waited until 3AM for Soul Jah and it was only after DJs started disconnecting speakers that all hell broke loose.

“People were waiting for Jah Love to perform. Seh Calaz and Killer T had already performed and then one of the DJs was spotted disconnecting speakers and people started throwing missiles onto the stage,” said the witness who declined to be named.

“A stampede ensued as people tried to head for the exits to escape the melee. There were some people who were injured.”

The witness said Soul Jah Love’s manager Benjamin Nyandoro was also there waiting for his artiste to arrive.

“His manager had travelled ahead of Soul Jah Love and they were there waiting for him,” said the witness.

Organiser of the show D Nosh referred all questions to Soul Jah Love’s manager Nyandoro.

Asked for comment Nyandoro asked this reporter to call after 30 minutes and thereafter his phone went unanswered.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said he was yet to receive details of the incident. The Chronicle