Violence as Soul Jah Love fails to turn up

5,205 13

By Bongani Ndlovu

Kadoma music fans turned violent and pelted the stage with stones, beer cans and bottles at Odyssey Night Club after Soul Jah Love failed to turn up for the show on Saturday.

Never far from controversy: Soul Jah Love

Reports from Kadoma say fans were livid when Soul Jah Love who was billed to perform failed to turn up.

Witnesses, however, said Seh Calaz and Killer T had put up a good show which was spoiled by Soul Jah Love’s failure to turn up.

Fans waited until 3AM for Soul Jah and it was only after DJs started disconnecting speakers that all hell broke loose.

“People were waiting for Jah Love to perform. Seh Calaz and Killer T had already performed and then one of the DJs was spotted disconnecting speakers and people started throwing missiles onto the stage,” said the witness who declined to be named.

“A stampede ensued as people tried to head for the exits to escape the melee. There were some people who were injured.”

The witness said Soul Jah Love’s manager Benjamin Nyandoro was also there waiting for his artiste to arrive.

“His manager had travelled ahead of Soul Jah Love and they were there waiting for him,” said the witness.

Organiser of the show D Nosh referred all questions to Soul Jah Love’s manager Nyandoro.

Asked for comment Nyandoro asked this reporter to call after 30 minutes and thereafter his phone went unanswered. 

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara said he was yet to receive details of the incident. The Chronicle

  • chibababa kkkk

  • Wekuzvimamira gore riye kumakomo

  • Itsika yake aguta mari musiyei achaenda kunofudza mombe sana Messi kkkkkk……ku Bridge he did the same.
    Kutinya kune time bambo….

  • He did the same thing in zvish. I will never waste my time attending his shows

  • Anojaira team, people must start to ignore him

  • Boycott all his shows in future because he is clearly a danger to the entertainment industry when he doesnt pitch up. People pay to watch him perform and they get rewarded with violence

  • Haa anozviitisa we mst stop attendn his shows apa music 🎶 yake toitora ne piracy toterera tirikumba tione anodyei

  • This soljalove guy lacks professionalism.the same happened in Beitbridge in August

  • Stupid fans, do u know y he failed or has apologised? Kuda kungoona face chete mobhadhara hamuna dzimbo dzake here mumba mozadzisa zvido?

  • Munoenderei kumashow acho imi muchiziva kuti mugariro wake anoda zve2minutes otora mari yake musaende munonyengerera chiiko musiyei nenhamo yake idiot

  • In Bulawayo did the same thing.

  • Ndo zvavari vafana ava vanonyanya mushonga we chikosoro anokanganwa kunenge kwabva mari yekt astike I’d rather listen him on CD than going to his show remember ndo zvakaitisa noise ku carnival last month

  • Aaaaaa iye anoregererey kuita zvaanenge awimbisa vanh kuno kumakorokoza vanhu wekuno hawana kukwana wanoita kunge wakazvarwa namai mumwe chete,but ukatora tsiva yenzungu dzakamenywa ukakabira dzese mukanwa kana Paine 1 yakaora unotosviba dzese uye unototanga kut nzungu idzi dzakaora but inenge yakaora ndeimwechete but inokonzeresa kut dzakanaka dzipomerwe mhosva yadzisina kune vanhu wanofarisa zvakapfurikidza mweroo ,maitiro akadai anoshoresa zvechikwadi kushaiwa hunhu zvachose

