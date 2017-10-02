Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


School head ‘caught kissing Grade 7 pupil’

By Leonard Ncube

A headmaster at Chezhou Primary School in Dete has been charged with indecent assault after he allegedly kissed a Grade Seven pupil.

Christopher Gumbo (55) who resides at the school staff quarters allegedly invited the 13-year-old girl and her friend during break time to help him with household chores.

He allegedly hugged and kissed the complainant sometime in April this year.

Gumbo appeared before Hwange magistrate Mrs Portia Mhlanga-Moyo to answer to charges of indecent assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

“I never touched the complainant. The community hates me and they just want to tarnish my image by framing such charges,” said Gumbo.

He was remanded out of custody to October 23 for continuation of trial.

Mr Onias Nyathi is representing the state. The Chronicle

  • If this Headmaster refutes the allegations, fine why did he call the ladies to do household chores at his house. To the best of my knowledge, this practice was banned nationwide in order to avoid such abuse of schoolgirls by these rural teachers. Him being the Head, he knows better about this and he is the custodian of government stipulated rules and regulations as well as the custodian of the school children,hence he infringed/messed big time. He took advantage of his position. He must face disciplinary action from the Ministry of Education bosses. In order to send a clear message to all teachers, sack him.

  • A person of a whole headmaster should have known better of the impending consequences. A full investigation should be instituted without delay.

