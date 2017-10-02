Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mujuru brands Biti a ‘desperate’ politician with ‘self-exaggerated political intelligence’

By Staff Reporter

The bad blood between opposition leaders Tendai Biti and Joice Mujuru has reached boiling point with Mujuru calling Biti a “desperate politician” with “self-exaggerated political intelligence.”

Vice President turned opposition leader Joice Mujuru seen here with Tendai Biti in happier times
As the vicious jockeying to form opposition alliances continues unabated, Mujuru who now leads the People’s Party (NPP) after being expelled from Zanu PF, described Biti as a kindergarten politician.

Last week Biti had said; “I have been holding negotiations with NPP for over two years and I came to a conclusion that Mujuru is in the opposition on the basis of her exclusion from Zanu PF, but she still maintains the blood and spirit of her party in all her dealings. She can’t be trusted,” he said.

A furious Mujuru has now returned fire saying she was concerned by the “display of political kindergarten mentality by self-overrated and so-called champions of democracy in the Zimbabwean opposition trenches by individuals who exude an abominable sense of self entitlement and monopoly as to who qualifies to stand against Zanu PF in 2018 elections.

In the statement signed by NPP secretary-general Gift Nyandoro, Mujuru said “the deceit, ill-conceived and exaggerated political intelligence has turned desperate politicians overnight to be judges of the persona of Dr JTR Mujuru’s leadership and the integrity of National Peoples’ Party.

“How many times has such leadership visited Dr JTR’s homestead begging her and her party to form an alliance for purposes of what Dr Mujuru has clearly seen to be ego-based objectives with sole purposes of looking for donor funding instead of the real cause of liberating Zimbabweans.”

Biti’s party has since chosen to form an alliance with Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T although that in itself is the subject of a rift within his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) after a faction led by Secretary General Gorden Moyo claimed to have fired Biti for joining the MDC Alliance. Nehanda Radio

