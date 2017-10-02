MDC-T postpones 18th anniversary….. deny its linked to Tsvangirai’s health

By Staff Reporter

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) has postponed its 18th anniversary celebration rally which was scheduled for Kwekwe this Saturday, sparking speculation that its leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who is battling colon cancer, might not be fit enough to address the event.

A letter reportedly written by acting national organising secretary Amos Chibaya says;

“You are all hereby advised that the 18th anniversary scheduled for the 7th October 2017 at Mbizo Stadium, Kwekwe has been postponed. Please be further advised that you shall be informed of the new date on which this very important event shall be held. Meanwhile, you are all requested to encourage people to go and register to vote in their large numbers,” he added.

Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora is also quoted saying they had postponed the rally and “directed our structures to mobilise on voter registration. Similarly, we have directed resources towards voter registration and as you know it is going to start in earnest in the second week of October and our reasoning is that let’s put precedence on voter registration,” he said.

Mwonzora said “this has nothing to do with the president’s absence” but that they had “made an administrative decision that we needed to concentrate on voter registration especially to prepare our structures to mobilise.” But given that Tsvangirai was recently airlifted to hospital in South Africa, speculation will not doubt focus on his health being the likely reason for postponing the celebrations.