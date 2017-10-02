Grace Mugabe’s fashion disaster – PICTURES

By Staff Reporter

She is known as the First Shopper and her penchant for the finer things in life is legendary. On Saturday however even the fashion police would not grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

The First Lady attended the 29th Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games in Harare on Saturday dressed in what can only be described as an attempt to look like the late pop star Michael Jackson.

Only last week she was part of a 70-member delegation that went shopping in New York under the guise and cover of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Pictures of her son Chatunga Mugabe carrying shopping bags confirm the shopping spree. So you would have expected the First Lady to unleash her new outfits from the shopping trip.

Oh God, the red hat and white boots made the whole outfit cringey. It was half valentines and half undertaker. All that was missing was for her to wear white gloves to complete the Jackson look.

The ‘Saving Grace’ can only be that Mugabe’s wife was out for a good cause.

She spent some time talking, dancing and joking with athletes and guests while her daughter Bona Chikore and her husband where seated looking disinterested. The First Lady also watched activities like wheelchair basketball, swimming, tennis, table tennis and athletics. Nehanda Radio