Fired up Bosso roast Chicken Inn

By Ricky Zililo in Bulawayo

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1 ) 4

Title aspirants Chicken Inn suffered their biggest defeat in their seven-year flirtation with the Premier Soccer League and a huge dent to their championships bid when they got to the wrong end of a backlash from fading Bulawayo giants Highlanders at Barbourfields yesterday.

Before yesterday’s game, the highest number of goals that Chicken Inn had conceded when they ended on the losing side was three, in the 1-3 loss to Chapungu on September 3, 2014. Yesterday’s result was also Chicken Inn’s second loss to Highlanders since gaining promotion into the top-flight in 2011. The last time Chicken Inn lost to Highlanders was on May 25, 2011 when they were beaten 2-1.

Chicken Inn have won six out of the 14 meetings against Bosso, drawing six times and losing twice. But it is yesterday’s loss to Highlanders that could be a bitter pill for the Gamecocks as the result might cost them the championship. Chicken Inn’s championship wheels seem to be coming off as they suffered their third consecutive defeat and left them five points behind leaders Dynamos with seven matches left before the season ends.

Dynamos who beat Harare City 2-1 yesterday took their points tally to 56, three ahead of second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars who are tied on 53 points with FC Platinum. A victory for Chicken Inn would have taken them to 54 points and with Highlanders struggling of late, the Gamecocks went into yesterday’s game as favourites with very few giving Bosso a chance to collect maximum points.

Bosso, however, turned on the heat, completely dominating the championship chasing Gamecocks as they went on to beat the 2015 champions 4-0 courtesy of a brace by Simon Munawa, goals apiece from Godfrey Makaruse and Ralph Matema.

Bosso had superior ball possession from the first whistle forcing Chicken Inn who were at home on a back foot and deservingly shot into the lead through Munawa who slid to change the direction of a Tendai Ngulube speculative effort into the near post in the 26th minute.

Chicken Inn tried to fight back towards the end of the first half with Physwell Madhazi’s shot agonisingly missing the target by inches in the 41st minute. The Gamecocks’ best chance of the day fell to Innocent Mucheneka on the stroke of half-time when Highlanders keeper Nedrick Madeya punched the ball into his path only for the Chicken Inn’s central midfielder to shoot wide.

Bosso doubled their lead through Makaruse in the 52nd minute, finishing off a move that he started by quickly reacting to a blocked Matema shot on target.

Makaruse picked a loose ball at the centre, passed the ball to Munawa and continued with his run into the box. Munawa then fed Rahman Kutsanzira who in turn released the ball to Matema who beat Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze only for Divine Lunga to block the shot on the line.

Makaruse reacted quickly to poke the ball into the net. Two minutes later Munawa completed his brace after being set through by Gabriel Nyoni in a quick counter attack and the former beat a diving Chipezeze. Matema put the game to bed on the hour mark when he shrugged off a Lunga challenge after being fed by Munawa and fired the ball past an advancing Chipezeze.

By then, Chicken Inn’s officials had disappeared from the VIP stand as they could not stand the humiliation. Chicken Inn goalkeepers’ coach Julius Ndlovu who stood in for head coach Rahman Gumbo in the post match interview said: “We made lots of errors and we were caught on counter attacks as we went upfront in search of goals. I think we’re still in the championship race.” Highlanders’ coach Erol Akbay was relieved as his team ended their seven match win-less run.

“I hope the bad luck is over following this win. We played with high tempo and our wingers Godfrey Makaruse and Gabriel Nyoni were faster than our opponents. The passes from the midfield were good and we did well by scoring the chances,” said Akbay. The Chronicle

Teams:

Chicken Inn: Elvis Chipezeze, Passmore Bernard, Divine Lunga, Moses Jackson, Physwell Madhazi, Thabani Goredema (Ishmael Lawe, 57th minute), Clemence Matawu, Chris Samakweri (Thomas Kadyaridzire, 57th minute), Kuda Gurure, Innocent Mucheneka, Collins Dhuwa (Blessing Sibanda, 35th minute)

Highlanders: Nedrick madeya, Bukhosi Ncube, Honest Moyo, Erick Mudzingwa, Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ngulube, Rahman Kutsanzira (Allen Gahadzikwa, 77th minute), Simon Munawa (Brian Banda, 70th minute), Gabriel Nyoni, Godfrey Makaruse, Ralph Matema (Nhlanhla Ndlovu, 64th minute)