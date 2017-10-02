Elizabeth Tsvangirai’s daughter graduates – PICTURES

Elizabeth Tsvangirai, the wife of opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, was this weekend celebrating the graduation of her daughter Rumbidzai Sharon in Sydney, Australia.

Rumbidzaishe received a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Newcastle. Elizabeth and her daughters flew to Sydney for the ceremony and are expected back in Zimbabwe on October 5.

Nehanda Radio understands Rumbidzaishe will now proceed to do two Masters’ Degree programmes, a Master’s in Business Administration and another Master’s in Applied Finance.

Tsvangirai wed Elizabeth (nee Macheka) in September 2012.

Before her marriage to the former trade union leader and prime minister, Elizabeth bore two daughters from her previous marriages –Rumbidzaishe Sharon Guma and Tashinga Ngirazi.

Tsvangirai, battling colon cancer did not travel with his wife on the advice of doctors who have been treating him in neighbouring South Africa. Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka confirmed that Mrs Tsvangirai will rejoin her husband in South Africa soon.

“Mrs Tsvangirai went to Australia with her two other children, Mutsa and Tashinga and they will constitute the three guests per student required by the university for the graduation ceremony.”