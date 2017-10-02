Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Elizabeth Tsvangirai’s daughter graduates – PICTURES

Elizabeth Tsvangirai, the wife of opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, was this weekend celebrating the graduation of her daughter Rumbidzai Sharon in Sydney, Australia. 

Rumbidzaishe received a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Newcastle. Elizabeth and her daughters flew to Sydney for the ceremony and are expected back in Zimbabwe on October 5.

Nehanda Radio understands Rumbidzaishe will now proceed to do two Masters’ Degree programmes, a Master’s in Business Administration and another Master’s in Applied Finance.

Tsvangirai wed Elizabeth (nee Macheka) in September 2012.

Before her marriage to the former trade union leader and prime minister, Elizabeth bore two daughters from her previous marriages –Rumbidzaishe Sharon Guma and Tashinga Ngirazi.

Tsvangirai, battling colon cancer did not travel with his wife on the advice of doctors who have been treating him in neighbouring South Africa. Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka confirmed that Mrs Tsvangirai will rejoin her husband in South Africa soon. 

“Mrs Tsvangirai went to Australia with her two other children, Mutsa and Tashinga and they will constitute the three guests per student required by the university for the graduation ceremony.”

  • U always say Mugabe why vana varokudzidza abroad ko uyo ari Australia

  • What has Mugabe done that Tsvangirai is not doing??? Medical treatment they all go abroad. Education, their children studied and are still studying abroad. Relinquishing power, they all cling onto it. So why vote.

    • Tsvangirai is not the president he cant be blamed for the failure of everything in the country he doesn’t have power to change anything, only Mugabe should get everything in the country as he is in control of it

  • Vedu vana vachidzidza kumaruzevha kusina zvakakwana muri mhata dzevanhu tsvangirai nepfambi yako

    • At least he is not using tax payer’s money

    • He doesn’t have power to change anything he is a victim like all of us until he becomes a president he then can be blamed

    • Kkkkkk

  • Mubva ndiripo uyo hatineyi naye

  • Mwana wa Tsvangirai here uyu?? Why misguide nyaya yet its his wife’s daughter.

    • What if haasi mwana waTsvangi? Zvine basa rei? Mwana wemukadzi, mwana wako. Zvenyu zvekukara izvo siyai

  • vakudziwanepiko mari dzekuendesa vana kuAustralia

  • This lady was staying in diaspora &sh got businesses outside

  • awwwww! kamwe kahure futi

  • Haasi mwana waTsvangison uyo

  • That’s great!! Wise parent, don’t let your kids learn here if you can afford it, it’s cruel!!

  • Uyo akangofanana newaGoreraza haasi waTsvangirai pamwe akaendeswa nababa vake

