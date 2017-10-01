Dynamos stand by Mandigora…. former player and coach had leg amputated

By Mehluli Sibanda

Dynamos have pledged to stand by their former player and coach David “Yogi” Mandigora who recently had his right leg amputated.

Kenny Mubaiwa, the Dynamos president last Friday said even though Mandigora was no longer with the club, they had a duty to look after him since he is a DeMbare son. The Dynamos boss indicated that they were planning to visit Mandigora yesterday or today.

“David Mandigora is our former player and coach, he parted ways with us two seasons ago, we are with him as Dynamos, he is not alone, we will assist him, this is to show that we care about him. We are planning to go and visit him as a club leadership on Saturday or Sunday,’’ Mubaiwa said.

Details on Mandigora’s surgically removal of the leg remain sketchy with indications that it could have been due to some form of cancer. The former Dynamos player led his former club to winning the championship in 2007 and guided the Glamour Boys to the Confederation of African Football Champions League semi-finals where they lost 5-0 on aggregate to Coton Sport of Nigeria.

Mandigora made a return to coaching Dynamos as a replacement for Kallisto Pasuwa in 2015 but was sacked halfway into the season. He was hired by Triangle last season, to assume a position left vacant by the departure of Zambian Kelvin Kiandu for How Mine. Mandigora lasted just one season at Triangle before he was replaced by Taurai Mangwiro.

The 1980 Soccer Star of the Year has also tried his hand at football administration as at one time, he was the Dynamos executive vice chairman. Sunday News