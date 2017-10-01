Advantage Dynamos. . . Goriyati denies FC Platinum

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)

Caps United . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . (1)

GOLIATH did not have the last laugh in the Bible but at Mandava yesterday, Godwin Goriyati had the proverbial long last laugh after scoring a last minute equalizer for Caps United.

His goal was celebrated as if it was a winner by Makepekepe.

Even the Dynamos fans toasted to it as once again their bitter city rivals put a huge dent on one of their championship rivals’ aspirations.

DeMbare can go three points clear at the top with victory over Harare City today.

Dynamos are tied on 53 points together with FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars but remain at the top, thanks to superior goal difference.

Goriyati, signed from Ngezi Platinum Stars in mid-season, rescued this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League for Makepekepe with a 90th minute effort and left a trail of broken hearts at Mandava.

The defender met a Hardlife Zvirekwi free kick and nodded past an exposed Wallace Magalane.

The home side had opened the scoring in the first half through defender Kelvin Moyo in the 36th minute and looked to be on course for their 15th win of the term.

However, Makepekepe showed character by scoring later on and condemning Pure Platinum Play to their 12th draw of the campaign.

Caps United came into this duel on the back of a five match unbeaten run, including victories over the title chasing pair of Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn.

The defending champions have been looking like a team unwilling to relinquish its title and they came out firing against a team they beat 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Valentine Musarurwa fired from a distance in the opening minute before Caps United forced their first corner kick a minute later.

Moments later, Zvirekwi fired a powerful low drive which slightly missed the target with FC Platinum goalkeeper Magalane seemingly a beaten man.

The miners were in a shambles.

Only Bret Amidu, a player Norman Mapeza has not shown much confidence in, was their leading light.

He refused to be intimidated by a familiar foe having previously squared up against Makepekepe during his days at Dynamos.

Ali Sadiki looked subdued but his cross created the opener for Kelvin Moyo, who ghosted in from the blind side to beat Edmore Sibanda.

FC Platinum new found star Magalane, who has relegated reigning goalkeeper of the year Petros Mhari to the bench, kept the miners in the game as Caps United sort an immediate response.

The goalie, who turns 24 later this month, denied John Zhuwawo from close range before collecting a booming Sibanda free kick on the stroke of half time.

Makepekepe continued to probe in the second half while Mapeza sought to close shop through the introduction of defensive linkman Gerald Takwara with 20 minutes still to play.

And it was Takwara who conceded the free kick from which Makepekepe equalized from, flooring Crispen Machisi.

Mapeza felt the referee Brighton Chimene erred by blowing for the infringement.

“Is that a foul?” he asked.

“Such a mistake (by the referee) cost us three points. The guys worked very hard and I give credit to the guys, they played very well. Anyway it’s still game on, we still have a chance and will continue working hard.”

Caps United assistant coach Mark Mathe lauded his team’s resilience.

“Games have been coming thick and fast for us, fatigue was catching up but I am proud of the boys, they soldiered on until the end,” he said.

Teams

FC Platinum: W Magalane, R Muduviwa, I Nekati, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango, N Masuku (G Takwara 70), B Amidu, A Sadiki, H Bakacheza (C Sibanda 84), M Dube

Caps United: E Sibanda, V Musarurwa, K Nyamupfukudza (C Machisi 85), G Goriyati, S Makatuka, D Chafa, J Jangano (J Ngodzo 70), H Zvirekwi, P Bamusi (A Chidiebere 49), J Zhuwawo, D Chungwa

Today’s Fixtures

Dynamos v Harare City (NSS)

Chicken Inn v Highlanders (BF)

Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot)

Hwange v Bulawayo City (Colliery)

Triangle v Yadah FC (Gibbo)

Bantu Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Luveve) The Sunday Mail