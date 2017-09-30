Soul Jah Love debut album out tonight

By Bongani Ndlovu

Soul Jah Love will today release his debut 12-track album titled Ndofirapo which, according to his team, is an account of his life after having made it against all odds.

Riding high on the success of single — Zvinhu — Soul Jah Love of the Pamamonya Ipapo fame is on top of his game with many eagerly awaiting the release of his new album.

The album, his first since he has over the years been releasing mix-tapes and singles, will be released on Star FM at 9PM tonight during the Dancehall All Star party hosted by God-Father Templeman and Garry B. It will however be launched in Harare on October 21 at Stoddart Hall in Mbare.

Soul Jah Love’s manager — Benjamin Nyandoro said the album is centred on Soul Jah Love’s struggles and triumphs. Some of the songs include Marangwanda, Ndofirapo, Chigayo, Usandirasirire, Ndini Ndakaitasei, Zvawakadya and Aita Chake.

“Ndofirapo narrates how Soul Jah Love has made it in life against all odds. When people listen to the title track Ndofirapo, they’ll understand what Jah Love will be saying.”

“The inspiration behind the album is like his style of music which is an account of his life. Jah Love seeks to inspire fellow youths never to give up and continue with life and conquer.

“He’s one person who’s been through a lot and this album tells his story.”

Nyandoro said the album is likely to appeal to many people.

“The album has diverse songs that seek to inspire people like gospel track — Marangwanda — a prayerful song that talks about the second coming of Jesus.

We also have songs that are meant to appeal to mellow, conscious people.

“Those who love hardcore dancehall and reggae songs haven’t been left out as such songs are also on the album,” said Nyandoro. Unfortunately, the single Zvinhu is not part of the album as songs that have been released have not been included.

“Zvinhu isn’t on the album though we’re contemplating including it as a bonus track. People don’t have the song on CD and we’ve considered that, but with the number of songs on the album, Zvinhu, is not our priority for now.” The Chronicle