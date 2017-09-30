Dynamos are cowards – Philani Ncube

By Eddie Chikamhi

Harare City coach Philani Ncube is set to draw the anger of Dynamos fans after describing the Glamour Boys as cowards for their surprise decision to move the two teams’ Castle Lager Premiership match tomorrow from Rufaro to the National Sports Stadium.

The Harare giants yesterday said they decided to take the match to the giant stadium “for easy security controls” after they had made wide consultations with their stakeholders. However, some claim there is more to the move, including fears over juju given the Sunshine Boys are the owners of Rufaro, and have control over the stadium.

Dynamos’ Webster Marechera made the announcement yesterday while maintaining the gate charges at $3 for the cheapest ticket. Rufaro is owned by Harare City Council who also run Harare City Football Club. DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa was happy with the decision taken by his superiors but his opposite number Ncube had some reservations.

“They are the home team, they have their own reasons. But if you look at it, I think Rufaro Stadium is more viable than the National Sports Stadium, which is the reason why they chose it. But then, if changing the venue is anything to do with playing Harare City then they must be cowards.

“It may also have to do with pressure, but I think we are the ones who are under pressure to win. Considering our position on the log table, we are the complete underdogs. On paper we are losing that match already. By shifting the venue it shows how much Dynamos as the home team want to win this game. We are coming into this match with odds against us because we are fighting relegation and they are gunning for the title. So being the underdogs we can play them anywhere,” said Ncube.

Dynamos are currently perched at the top of the table with 52 points. They desperately need to get things moving following their failure to get maximum points in their last three league matches. The Glamour Boys are involved in a fierce four-horse race with just a point separating them from second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum. Chicken Inn are also very close, two points away.

DeMbare had a chance to increase their lead at the top after FC Platinum and Chicken Inn stumbled during the midweek but they gave away a first half lead at Shabanie to settle for the share of the spoils.

As they have often done, Dynamos gave in in the second half. They have had similar scripts against Highlanders, CAPS United and lately Bulawayo City in the Chibuku Super Cup when they conceded two late goals to lose a match they had appeared to have bagged.

Spencer Manguwa, a DeMbare fan who has done some football analysis on national television, believes FC Platinum will win the league championship by two points because they have an easier path compared to their major rivals. Manguwa believes ZPC Kariba will be the kingmakers in the championship race. Mutasa yesterday said they are looking to turn the corner.

“The main thing here is to try and maintain our position at the top of the table. It’s not an easy thing to do but we have to summon all our abilities to achieve that. I think we played some good football at Shabanie. We controlled the game but it was just unfortunate there was an element of loss of concentration towards the end and we conceded. But, overall, the boys really applied themselves.

“We created chances and fought so hard for every ball. I’m sure this was just one of those phases that any football team can go through but no situation lasts forever. It was going to be nice getting maximum points at Shabanie Mine but the good thing which we are all happy about is that we managed to remain on top. The point which we got there is still crucial.

“Look it’s the same point that is making all the difference between us and the other teams. So we have to be positive There is always an end and a new beginning to everything. Who knows? Probably on Sunday it will be the time to end that run of bad fortunes and go back to the winning ways,” said Mutasa.

Dynamos are set to welcome their top striker Christian Joel Epoupa Ntouba from suspension but the curse of injuries continued to wreck their changing room after Godfrey Mukambi became the latest casualty.

The utility man limped off the pitch against Shabanie Mine and has joined Obey Mwerahari and Carlos Rusere on the sidelines. DeMbare will be keeping a keen eye on the events at Baobab this afternoon where Ngezi Platinum Stars, fresh from a 2-0 away win at ZPC Kariba, host lowly Tsholotsho who have been punching above their weight in recent weeks.

The platinum miners could end the day at the summit if they win. FC Platinum have an important home date with holders CAPS United and could also leapfrog Dynamos if they get maximum points.

Fixtures

Tomorrow

Black Rhinos v How Mine (Rufaro), FC Platinum v CAPS Utd (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Tsholotsho (Baobab)

Sunday

Hwange v Bulawayo City (Colliery), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo), Dynamos v Harare City (NSS), Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Luveve). The Herald