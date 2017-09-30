Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Biti fires the officials who fired him in PDP

566 43

By Nqobile Tshili

Chaos escalated in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday with “fired” president Mr Tendai Biti’s faction wielding the axe on secretary general Dr Gorden Moyo and Mrs Lucia Matibenga for engineering a coup within the party.

Tendai Biti and Gorden Moyo
Tendai Biti and Gorden Moyo

Dr Moyo on the other hand insists that the resolution passed on Thursday to fire Mr Biti and other senior leaders stands.

On Thursday, Dr Moyo fired Mr Biti, his deputy Mr Kucaca Phulu and party’s spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume among others over differences around the formation of an opposition coalition.

Mr Mafume immediately described Thursday’s action as a nullity. In reaction Biti’s faction yesterday held their general council meeting and resolved to fire Dr Moyo and Mrs Matibenga who was the national chairperson for engineering their expulsion.

“We have resolved to remove the office bearers who masterminded the coup and we will appoint people in their place. We are going to have an acting national chairperson Evelyn Masaiti, acting secretary general Settlement Chikwinya until the next congress,” said Mr Mafume.

He said it was senseless for the Dr Moyo clique to fire the whole leadership of PDP.

“We could not go into the kindergarten process of exchanging expulsions. We do believe that if people meet and decide to chase the whole leadership there is an element of madness and that their madness cannot be answered by more madness,” he said.

Dr Moyo rubbished Mr Mafume’s statement saying Mr Biti’s group is now part of the MDC Alliance and cannot make decisions on PDP.

“The general council met yesterday and made resolutions and these people who were fired cannot make decision on PDP issues,” said Dr Moyo. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • Regai chibaba chitonge 38yrs. Zimbabwean politicians are a bunch of clowns.

  • if you want to fire boss you will be fired

  • Power hungry

  • PDP is a now a confused political party.

  • Matakanana****mahumbwe nekusarongeka

  • listening to the song Maiti kurima hamubviri by Dr Thomas Mukanya Mapfumo…ini zii semunhu mukuru.

  • kkkkkkkk u all brok awey frm mdc cos of power hungry,kkkk vanhu vanokara hamungambodyi mundiro imwe

  • Its btr to be alone than to be in an illcompany

  • Biti fired the officials who fired him in PDP, confusing for real,,,,saka ini ndinoti pamberi naBaba Chatunga

    • Becoz u dnt even know urself

    • Unoda ndiite zvauda iwe ini handingazvigone zvaunoda iwe,,,,leanard dembo

    • Zvinhu zvako zvose ngezveInherritance, pakutanga pamberi nababa Chatunga next zvaunoda what what Leonard Dembo. Ko iwe zero hapana zvozihwa. Imboitawo kuti pamberi newe. Asi uri dhodhi kani risina pfungwa kana kuti mukosho unongomama chete he. Uri chii iwe?

    • next generation will judge us nekuvhotera vanhu vanoparadza, i’m sure ur kids knows kuti dad vavo havana pfungwa, kuvhotera munhu asingachagone nekufamba, akungofunga chigaro chete not elevating lives of his so called pple

    • Another fool,idiot

  • How can you coup a political organ so small, so naive and inert

  • Wotoona kuti vanhu ava havana nyika mumwoyo yavo, kuda kudya mari chete, kurwira zvigaro. Ukuwo Chamisa na Khupe vakarwira chair nekuti Tsvangirai arwara. KuZanu ndoo zvimwe chete, twuma factions twuripo parutivi.

  • People with dangerous personality(PDP)

  • wazviioneraka biti taura tinzwe hutongi rwakaoma vhunza mutambara

  • At least he now knows how betrayal feels like.

  • Cartoon Politiking😂

  • confused cockroaches in a tin of chirindamatura powder

  • Do unto others what you would want them to do unto you. You did the same thing to Tsvangirai. Let them do the same to you.

  • Who fires who.!!??

  • Same old shit different toilet

  • Rugare Gumbo vs Mujuru episode 2

  • Confusion in Opposition Party circles is a major boost to its rivals . exposing it’s followers. .

  • PDP and Mujuru going nowhere ngithi samba nabahambayo uMnunzana Nkosana

  • Kutamba havo

  • Bomboclart

  • so i guess by Wednesday nxt week, we are going to have PDP-B & PDP-M…..and those 2 parties will split as well in true zimbo fashion style

  • senseless pple who masquarade as messiahs bt with egocentric minds

  • Mahumbwe chaiwo. Zanu haibviswe zvekumhanya. Hatina opposition. Pamberi nemusangano weZanu pf.

  • 0xOx0 equals

  • This is what happens when people are power hungry,worse still all of you have no support on the ground.

  • Yangove fire fire!

  • Biti tasting his own medicine

  • Its just a circus in opposition

  • And you say Zanupf rigs with opposition like this?

  • Ndozvaakamboitavo let him feel it,handiti iye wakambodzingawo Tsvangirai?

  • kkkkkk zvirikuita zvichinakidza nhai,the employer said u are fired and the employee said u are also fired

  • Ahh the Circus has already started..did I miss anything..

error: Content is protected !!