Biti fires the officials who fired him in PDP

By Nqobile Tshili

Chaos escalated in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday with “fired” president Mr Tendai Biti’s faction wielding the axe on secretary general Dr Gorden Moyo and Mrs Lucia Matibenga for engineering a coup within the party.

Dr Moyo on the other hand insists that the resolution passed on Thursday to fire Mr Biti and other senior leaders stands.

On Thursday, Dr Moyo fired Mr Biti, his deputy Mr Kucaca Phulu and party’s spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume among others over differences around the formation of an opposition coalition.

Mr Mafume immediately described Thursday’s action as a nullity. In reaction Biti’s faction yesterday held their general council meeting and resolved to fire Dr Moyo and Mrs Matibenga who was the national chairperson for engineering their expulsion.

“We have resolved to remove the office bearers who masterminded the coup and we will appoint people in their place. We are going to have an acting national chairperson Evelyn Masaiti, acting secretary general Settlement Chikwinya until the next congress,” said Mr Mafume.

He said it was senseless for the Dr Moyo clique to fire the whole leadership of PDP.

“We could not go into the kindergarten process of exchanging expulsions. We do believe that if people meet and decide to chase the whole leadership there is an element of madness and that their madness cannot be answered by more madness,” he said.

Dr Moyo rubbished Mr Mafume’s statement saying Mr Biti’s group is now part of the MDC Alliance and cannot make decisions on PDP.

“The general council met yesterday and made resolutions and these people who were fired cannot make decision on PDP issues,” said Dr Moyo. The Chronicle