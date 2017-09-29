‘Whites only’ job ad removed after 20 days

Cape Town — An advert specifying that “only white candidates” should apply for a digital design position in the Western Cape was removed from a local recruitment website on Wednesday afternoon — more than 20 days after it was posted.

People Solved, based in Cape Town, posted the advert on September 5 at the behest of one of its clients. No deadline for applications was provided in the advertisement which called for applicants for an intermediate to senior user experience (UX) design post.

The package was estimated at R420 000 per annum. “Please note. Only white candidates,” the advert read.

It did not specify the name of the company seeking to fill the position. It was also not known how many applications the advert had since garnered.

People Solved director Simon Hill said the advert was removed as soon as News24 had alerted them to the “mistake”.

“We are investigating the incident and as you’ve seen, immediately removed the advert when we noticed it,” Hill said.

“I can tell you this is the first of its kind that something like this happens.” — AFP