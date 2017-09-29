Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala reveals he has colon cancer, messages of support pour in

Talk Radio 702 talk show host Xolani Gwala revealed in an interview on Friday morning that he has been diagnosed with advanced colon cancer.

Xolani, who presents the breakfast show on 702 but has been out for about a month, came into studio on Friday morning and revealed to Stephen Grootes on air that he had undergone an operation to remove the tumour.

“I’m living with something big. I found out that I have colon cancer‚ which was advanced‚” Xolani said.

The 42-year-old radio presenter explained that he found out he had cancer after suffering from a fever earlier this year.

“This was so sudden. In April‚ I was running the London marathon. Suddenly you have a fever‚ you go to the doctor and you are told you have cancer,” he reflected.

Xolani has been off air since he found out about the cancer. He initially told listeners that doctors were investigating what was wrong with him.

His oncologist, Dr Ogudi, explained that the cancer had spread to his liver.

Xolani said he will start chemotherapy next week and will undergo more surgery soon.

He said that he is surrounded by “amazing people” and thanked his team of doctors. Xolani added that family was at the centre of his support system and said they keep him positive.

“It’s going to be a long fight‚ but a fight that I’m ready for,” he said.

After the interview, there was an outpouring of support for Xolani on social media: IOL