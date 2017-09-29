Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


New law against cash vending

By Fidelis Munyoro

The Government has gazetted regulations that criminalise cash vending without permission from the exchange control authority and empowered police to arrest money peddlers and seize whatever currency involved.

The picture shows some of the foreign currency dealers waiting for customers.
In an Extraordinary Gazette published yesterday, President Mugabe issued Statutory Instrument 122A of 2017 — Exchange Control (Amendment) Regulations 2017 (No 5) — to deal with the widespread cash vending on the streets.

This comes after Government’s realisation that cash vending had become a catalytic agent to the price madness obtaining in the country.

Mugabe amended the Exchange Control Regulations of 1996, published in Statutory Instrument 109 of 1996, in particular section 2 of the principal regulations.

The amendment was done in terms of Section 2 of the Exchange Control Act (Chapter 22:05).

According to the changes, Section 40 (Orders) of the principal regulations was amended by the insertion of subsection (2c) after subsection (2b).

The inserted subsection relates to dealing in currency and provides that: “an authorised officer or a police officer acting to enforce any order — (2c) (a) may, for the purpose of holding the currency as exhibit in subsequent prosecution, seize any currency upon a reasonable suspicion that the possessor thereof is dealing in it unlawfully, that is, in contravention of any order or any provision of the Act or these regulations by virtue of which the order is made.”

The regulations further stipulate under (2c) (b) that during investigations, any offence occasioned by breach of an order concerning the unlawful dealing in currency, a warrant for the seizure of property may be obtained under the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act to freeze any banking account of a possessor of currency therein credited, if there is reasonable suspicion that it was or had been dealt in unlawfully.

According to subsection (2d), a warrant referred to in subsection (2c)(b) operates for a period not exceeding six month or until prosecution of the offence relating to dealing in foreign currency is concluded or abandoned.

Subsection (2e) provides that for purposes of enforcing any order — “(a) it is declared, for avoidance of doubt, that any dealing in currency or foreign currency for which any licence, permit or other authority or permission is required by or under these regulations shall, if such dealing is done without such licence, permit or other authority or permission, constitute an offence against section 5(1) (a) (ii) of the Act.

According to (2e)(b), any person dealing in currency and is unable to produce to an authorised officer or police officer a valid licence, permit or other written authority permitting such dealing under the regulations, shall be deemed to have contravened any order or provisions of the Act or regulations.

The regulations come on the back of Government announcement on Wednesday that it has approved a raft of measures to arrest what they call “artificial shortages of basic commodities and the price madness triggered by economic saboteurs through social media.”

Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa also pulled the trigger on traders who prefer selling their commodities in United States dollar notes and hike prices for those using bank swipe, bond notes or Ecocash.

At a joint state-of-the-economy address in Harare yesterday, Minister Chinamasa, his Industry and Commerce counterpart Dr Mike Bimha and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushohwe said the crisis was artificial and there was no need to panic.

Government, the ministers said, was also working on improving the availability of foreign currency to ensure consistent production and supply of cooking oil and other basic commodities.

Minister Chinamasa said illegal cash vending was rampant on the streets, contributing to economic challenges the nation was facing, hence the need to arrest the vendors and seize their money.

He said measures would be put in place to end the four-tier pricing system where prices for one commodity differ depending on the mode of payment.

“The four-tier pricing system where traders would charge a price for cash US dollars, a different price for cash bond notes, one for RTGS and another for EcoCash should also come to an end,” he said.

Cabinet, said Minister Chinamasa, had since drafted and approved drastic measures to sanitise business and the measures were now being crafted into a Bill at the Attorney-General’s Office. The Herald

  • Chihure chakabvumirwa saka zvemari ndazviwe legal zvakare

  • This will actually worsen the situation
    Where will we get the money????

    • TSM Season 7 –

      It will change cos all
      that cash in the streets will go to the bank and we can with draw from bank
      easily..

  • That is not a solution .they shuld fix the economy and these people will naturally disappear from the streets .with such careless measures they actualy promoting corruption as police will get a lot of bribes from these money vendors

  • I really want to see if these clowns can get rid of cash dealers pa copacabana, 4th street and east gate mall. Or they are just pulling wool over our faces

    • What do you get kana vakasungwa

    • You are missing my point. All this is just a big joke from the government because money changers have been there in Zimbabwe ever since I can remember

    • varikutsvaga kurarama where d yu want them to go

  • We knw that Chorus

  • kushingirira mhopo iri pamusana uchisiya ziso rine mbonje…

  • The police will be the highest paying job.it will now make the patrols be done by assistant commissioner not constables cz just grabbing money without a record n hand it over to the state will not be possible at all.

  • Get the economy right .where are jobs 2million jobs promised to the nation by the president

  • The Rbz thieves are providing the forex to the street markets .

  • Kkkk mapurisa zvavo zvaita apa vaita mari futi

  • As long as a 94year old is on the helm things will not change…..it will get worse……no succession plans…..no investor confidence……zanupf policies….leads to investor flight back…..get rid of Mugabe…..stop useless sloganeering!!

  • Exposing yourself to your lies is foolhardy!!! Obviously the money changers will be there trading openly getting cash from the same people who are saying they are stopping them!!

  • This will add more to corruption imi mazizi evanhu .Munofunga kuti ndikabata munhu ane 10000 USA ndinonoisarenda here ndondoti Mwari andiona .

  • Economic joke of the year….turning police into daylight thieves.

  • So Burea DeChange’s will be back again???? Same old story.

  • Our economy is failing yes, but who are they money changers to determine the rates, doing everything transaction to their benefits, ngairohwe mari iyoyo police torai chero kwamaenda nayo

    • Money changer haana problem. USA rese raive mubank rakaendepi zvakwangosara ma number

    • You wrong money changers do not determine rates its the laws of supply and demand. Its simple economics if there is a shortage prices go up if there is a surplus prices go down

    • Bring all the stupid books of economics, quote every statement from each if you want. But kuZim hazvishande izvozvo, infact those money changers are University graduates! its not their fault, they trying to put food on the table. If you want to follow the laws, start by investigating how $15billion disappeared then you come and preach about your laws, if you cant, waridza Zambia rako pasi pemuti ndikuuya nemaheu.

    • Padington Ndalama did u know that bank officialls are working with street money changers, they tell u there is no US in bank and they take it through back door to the changers who can sell it at a premium in the streets, therby making a profit.

    • It’s only that mbavha hadzisungwi, thieving high ranked officials are not caged so this mess never cleared

    • Wrong diagnosis and subsequently wrong medicine. Can we really say money changers are the reason why Zim is in such a state? Why don’t we have that in our neighbouring Zambia Mozambique etc.

    • Boss mukuru haasi kusunga mbavha ndosaka zvichirema, or why can’t Zim swallow it’s pride and ask for forgiveness to super powers industry imuke, besides that pazvishomazvo mbavha hobho, hatidi money changers mari ngaichinjwe pa nzvimbo imwechete

    • Ziggy Alex study elementary economics so that you understand how the price mechanism works.

    • Dennis Tariro Zishiri, Let’s take it from the root, money changers are coz job smoke in industry, why there is no smoke, zim yakasurirana naBritain dzine upenyu zvinhu zvikadhakwa, hakuna mabasa, no export no foreign currency,

    • No jobs vatori pabasa

  • RBZ employees and government ministers those are cash supplies of street cash dealers.

  • Police yakufa necash

  • Slow learners. The same thing happened last time and introduction of the US dollar resolved the problem. Laws will not clear a black market.

  • If the roof is leaking, dont clean the floor, fix the roof first

  • Sungayi vanhu vabve mumastreet so that vawane time yekuno voter pamwe mungabva shuwa 😆😆😆

  • Another windfall for the police. It’s no longer traffic alone. The gods have smiled on the police officers.

  • Who do you think is funding all this cash that the vendors are selling?????? We all know who!!!! And where will it go once confiscated???? Back to “we all know who”!!

  • This law will even drive the rate high. It’s time they address the real issues , window dressing is not helping the economy @ all

  • if If have South African Rand and m buying United States of America Dollar where does the government fit in there

  • Police are the culprits.WTF are you saying.These people live in anothet world or sure.

  • Empowered police to sieze whatever currency, kkkkk, great solution, send in the thieves

  • Counter team yepa town..patown hapasungwi munhu

  • What a useless government, just fix the economy, all u a doing is rubbish. Where a u getting the money that u nd ur kids are splashing. Is it not dirty mny from the black market. Just gooo

  • I thought we learnt from the 2008 crisis that controls do not fix the economy. We imposed price controls and things got worse. It was illegal to trade in US dollars then. It was only when we liberalised our economic policies that allowed the situation to get back to normal. These controls will definitely create more problems than solutions

  • Kutongwa nengomwa vana Havana rugare.a teacher is forced to go on pension at 65 yrs but at 90+ 3 mumwe aramba kusiya basa.itai tione iri rava bhora rembabvu

  • More corruption

  • Police yakuzofa ne mari manje pakaipa

  • Police will now leave roadblocks vava kunanga ku Cash manje

  • How do I join police?

  • These pple nid jobs

  • These guys have no clue how to fix the economy. Now they want the police to fix the economy! What has police done on our roads? Change yamakabva nayo kuNew York makaisa kupi?

  • pakuzoita hondo mustreet manje kana yava yekubvutirana mari

  • police yofa nemari

  • The Zanoid Regine is just clueless on how to take us out of this quagmire that they authored. They failed in 37yrs,so what new ideas do they have to sort out this mess?

  • That’s a complex solution, the easiest is to avail cash & forex in the banking system & the black market is dead 💀 (history!)

  • You can’t arrest the black market for any commodity that is scarce.Its like trying to defy laws of gravity. Voodoo economics don’t work.

  • Varutsvaga kurarama bz chekuita apana…fix the Economy

  • its the policemen smiling, another way of getting bribes cry my beloved country

  • Its like putting a law against farting

  • Police yazoita cash manje. Am wondering kut kana vakatadza kucontroller makombi n touts varikuuraisa vanhu ko apa pamazicash apa…

  • Desperate measures

  • Yaaa vasungei

  • I hope that the real culprits will be caught

  • firstly sue GVNT it trades its bond out of world exchange control

  • I thought it’s already illegal. But put much money on 🏧 Noone will stock it

  • The black market will go further underground making the rates higher.

  • mari iya yave kuzonaka more

  • U ARE MAKING POLICE OFFICERS RICH BY DEMANDING BRIBE INSTEAD OF FIXING THE ECONOMY SEKURU CREATE JOBS ALLOW INVESTORS TO COME BACK SCRAP THAT 51% Zimbabwe will be on its foot again after two year we will be cherishing our so loved country

  • Police yaita mari kkk

  • Vanofanira kusunga mboko dzino displayer mari kushamisira

  • Its one of the two million jobs u promised so why arrest people?

  • simphiwe2

  • mupurisa anaga sunge munhu ane mari iye achitambira 500 bond notes ango pihwaka mari zvovharana

  • Ndaku joiner police. Intake yacho iriko riini

  • Ready to loot again

  • Mari kuti iuye mustreet inenge yabva kupi ndiko kune problem hombe

  • Kkkkkkk ayas

  • Will that bring Million Jobs as you promised b4

  • Time for police to get rich …….there will be bribes

  • Why not fix chakonzeresa kuti musoro uteme and not treat symptoms.

  • Is US dollar still an official currency of Zimbabwe?

