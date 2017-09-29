Girl (7) watches mum hang herself in a toilet

By Nonsikelelo Moyo

A girl (7) witnessed her mother hanging herself in a toilet in Bulawayo and used her parent’s mobile phone to call her grandfather who lives in Binga to tell him what had happened.

The deceased (26), from Victoria Falls allegedly hanged herself with a rope in a toilet in Bulawayo on Wednesday at around 6AM after visiting her husband who works in the city.

She allegedly killed herself following a misunderstanding with her husband over $3,25, police have confirmed.

Mrs Nozipho Ruth Dube, of Mkhosana, Victoria Falls, had a misunderstanding with her husband Mr Abel Dube (38) on Tuesday night at their rented apartment along Robert Mugabe Way.

Police spokesperson for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Inspector Precious Simango said the now deceased hanged herself from the roof trusses in a toilet.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of death by hanging involving a 26-year-old woman who hanged herself after a misunderstanding with her husband over $3,25 that went missing in their house,” said Insp Simango.

She said following the misunderstanding on Tuesday night, the couple retired to bed as if the issue had been solved.

In the morning the husband left the little girl with her mother at home.

“The husband went away and the woman remained with her seven-year-old daughter who witnessed the incident,” said Insp Simango.

She said the girl rushed to inform neighbours who came and saw Mrs Dube’s body hanging from the roof trusses in the toilet.

The neighbours reported the matter to the police who attended the scene.

Insp Simango encouraged members of the public to go for counselling when faced with domestic problems.

“We would want to urge members of the public to seek counselling or advice of third parties than killing themselves especially in front of children as this will traumatise them for the rest of their lives,” she said.

The Chronicle was told that the couple had a long-standing marital problem as they would always fight.

The deceased’s brother Mr Sibusilizwe Dube said they suspect that she committed suicide because of problems in her marriage. He said in the last few days she had been updating awkward statuses on her WhatsApp account.

“We suspect that my young sister and her husband have been having problems and this has been affecting her.

“Lately she posted on her WhatsApp status saying sengidiniwe ngempilo lizasala kuhle (am tired of life, goodbye) and that worried us. She would also send some unusual pictures to family members of which we initially thought all was a joke,” he said.

The deceased’s body was expected in Victoria Falls last night for burial. The Chronicle