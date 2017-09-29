CHRISTIANITY: Inside Epoupa’s goal scoring stats

By Fungai Muderere

The emphasis is on goals and more goals for that matter if Dynamos is to win the 2017 league.

And the key man is top striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba who has to continue firing from all cylinders for Lloyd Mutasa’s side.

Ntouba, a Cameroonian international, has been central to just about everything good especially in the second half of the season where he has been scoring for fun for the blue half of the capital.

He was recently on target when DeMbare thumped Yadah 2-0 at Rufaro Stadium. It is on record that he scored both goals in the 2-0 victory over CAPS United in the Harare Derby and scored the only goal in the 1-1 draw against Highlanders in the biggest fixture in the land.

But there has been a slump of late. For the reverse fixture against Caps United which ended in a one nil loss, no one remembers what he did on the field on a silent day at work.

During his suspension over the controversial Bosso red card, he briefly returned for the replay of the abandoned tie against Chapungu at Ascot, playing the half an hour that was prescribed by the league but failed to score.

Hot again, he was on target in the Chibuku Super Cup first round tie against Bulawayo City at Rufaro last Sunday but, with no complement from his teammates, DeMbare crashed to a 1-2 defeat in the first round of the cup tie.

“He is a player who uses his physicality and speed to bully defences. At his best‚ he is a constant pest capable of overpowering centre-backs over 90 minutes,” said one player.

It won’t be far from the truth to say he’s the most feared striker in the local premier league. Thirteen goals in all competitions this calendar year can’t be ignored in a league where the last four seasons top goal scorers were sub 15.

Statistics indicate that in 18 league appearances in Glamour Boys’ colours, Ntoupa has 12 goals under his belt. This means his scoring rate currently stands at 1.5.

Consequently, he leads the race for the 2017 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot Award with an impressive strike rate of 67%.

His League Action Goals

1 vs Highlanders Week 8

1 vs Shabanie Week 9

1 vs Harare City Week 10

1 vs Bulawayo City Week 12

1 vs Ngezi Platinum Week 13

1 vs Chapungu Week 14

2 vs How Mine Week 22

1 vs Yadah Week 23

2 vs Caps United Week 24

1 vs Highlanders Week 25

NB: His controversial goal against Highlanders at Barbourfields that led to the abandonment of the match is also considered despite the fact that the game was abandoned just before the breather with teams tied at 1-1.

The match was later awarded to the Harare giants on a 3-0 score line.

While Epoupa boasts of one cup goal, scored during last Sunday’s Chibuku Super Cup against Bulawayo City in a match they went to unfortunately lose 2-1, the Cameroonian gunslinger has chipped in with six goal assists for his teammates.

His League Action Assists

Mukamba’s goal vs ZPC Kariba Week 11

Mandiranga’s goal vs Chapungu Wk 14

Mukamba’s goal vs Chapungu Wk 14

Mukamba’s goal vs Byo City Wk 15

Ocean Mushure’s goal vs Yadah Wk 23

Gift Saunyama goal vs How Mine Wk 22

And his Moment of Madness came on 10 September. Ntouba’s red card, following a head-butt on Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa was the first in his football career.

“I had never received a red card before that match. I am not a temperamental player, no, not at all. I am just a football player. My teammates will tell you the kind of person I am,” he was recently quoted as saying. B Metro