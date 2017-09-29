Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Cheating woman scalds husband

By Leonard Ncube

An eight-year-old girl has told the court how her cheating stepmother scalded her father with hot water in their family house in Hwange.

File picture of boiling water in glass saucepan
Loreen Ndlovu of number 19 Middleburg, Raylton in Hwange poured hot water on her husband Mr Peter Chapotera after he caught her in a compromising position with another man outside their matrimonial home.

The incident happened sometime last month.

“My father was boiling water using an electric kettle in the bedroom. He was wearing a pair of shorts without a shirt as he wanted to bath when my mother took the kettle and poured boiling water on him. My father cried in pain,” said the Grade One girl as she gave evidence in court.

Ndlovu, who had initially pleaded not guilty to physical abuse, changed her plea to guilty after the girl’s testimony.

She had initially told the court that Mr Chapotera, who is employed by Makomo Resources, slapped her on the face while she was carrying a kettle with boiling water resulting in him being scalded.

Hwange magistrate in charge Mrs Rose Dube convicted Ndlovu but cautioned and discharged her on the basis that she was the one taking care of the girl.

The magistrate said Ndlovu had already been punished as she spent some days in remand prison during trial. The Chronicle

  • Stupid magestrate,she was supposed to be jailed.Next timd people will take the law into their hands.

  • Vakadzi vakaroorwa vatora mukombe nechihure paZim hey , vamwe ndovanozvipisa nxaaa

  • nonsense, if it was the other way the man would be rotting in jail by now.

  • woman rights association

  • Ane jende

  • How can a woman of the judiciary allow such a woman to take care of a child after such an incident. You think she loves that kid.

