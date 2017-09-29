Bosso win-less run persists… 7 games no win

By Ricky Zililo in BULAWAYO

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Bantu Rovers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Highlanders’ win-less run in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League stretched to seven consecutive games following a lifeless performance in their goalless draw against table anchors Bantu Rovers at Barbourfields yesterday.

Rovers, who had nothing to lose against the fading Bulawayo giants, fielded eight teenagers and even had the luxury of playing 15-year-old Sibusiso Moyo for the last 20 minutes of the match.

Moyo, probably the youngest PSL player ever, replaced veteran Pride Zivengwa as Rovers coach Methembe Ndlovu decided to give the youngster from Sikhulile High School some game time.

For Moyo, playing against Bosso at such a tender age will be a treasured moment, while humiliated Highlanders will live with the shame of failing to breach a teenage set-up.

Highlanders last won a Premiership match on July 30 when they beat Shabanie Mine 2-0 at Maglas, a result that was followed by four defeats and three draws.

Bosso have been so lacklustre of late that their supporters now choose to stay at home. A paltry crowd of less than a thousand fans watched yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership game, by far the smallest crowd to watch a Highlanders’ home game this season.

In sharp contrast, a capacity crowd was at the same stadium to watch the Mighty Warriors in the COSAFA Women Championships’ final against South Africa on Sunday. Coach Erol Akbay left out most senior players, but a win again eluded him.

Veteran striker Ralph Matema was given the captain’s armband. He could have given Bosso the lead in the third minute but failed to nod the ball home off a Gabriel Nyoni cross. Bosso players then took turns to miss with Godfrey Makaruse being the main culprit. Rovers held on for a point and coach Ndlovu heaped praises on his youngsters.

“The performance by the boys was satisfactory. We had a slow start, but as the game progressed we gained more confidence. They had more chances in the first half, but we came back stronger in the second half. I’m happy with how my players performed.

“We’re a club that believes in giving youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talents and gain experience. Remember the likes of Kuda Mahachi, Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadede first got Premiership experience at Bantu Rovers as teenagers aged between 15 and 17 years. The Chronicle

