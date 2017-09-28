Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Woman burns self to death in apparent suicide behind National Sports Stadium

A 33-year-old Harare woman burnt herself to death in a top-of-the-range car behind the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday morning.

Police suspect the incident might have been triggered by a domestic dispute and investigations were underway to establish what could have happened.

Police national spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday.

“It is confirmed that a 33-year-old woman was found dead in a family car behind the National Sports Stadium along Golden Quarry road. The woman had left home in a family car taking children to school. She left her husband and an aunt at home.

“She took long to return and the family decided to follow her. They found the car in flames and the woman had died inside the car. The car was burnt beyond recognition.” Police suspect a domestic dispute might have caused the woman to kill herself, although details were still sketchy.” he said.

“As police, we are investigating circumstances and the nature of the dispute,” said Chief Supt Nyathi. Also, as police we are saying when you have domestic disputes you should resolve them by engaging close family members, churches and traditional leaders rather than resorting to taking lives.

“Children will suffer as they will be left with no breadwinners.”

  • Tragic

  • Too many versions on this story confused now

  • Pamela Kaseke tiudzewo.

  • Waiting till somebody blames Zanu!

    • Attention sicker

    • Uchatoona zvonzi ZanuPF

    • Obvious iZanu, nzara nzara hama…lol

    • A normal person knows that 90% of problems faced by Zimbabweans can be traced back to the mismanagement of our economy and corruption of ZANU PF.

  • CAPS UTD IS ALL BEHIND THIS

  • Kuguta chaiko wouldn’t die for mbolis

    • Some situations may stretch yu to the last end. If yu are not in a particular situation yu will say l will never only to understand later wen yu get into that situation too

    • Been thru that my dear if you really love God he will guide you not in such mess… He turns disappointments into appointments

    • Taura zvako Queency Dee Denhere mweya yetsvina iyo hapana chekufira apa

    • Aaah isu takadzurwa vhudzi tikaitwa zvese but u simply say take over Lord nhasi zimunhu rinouya kuwall kabisira richida kuona progress manje Mwari vanotitira zvidhafu kana usina mhosva nemunhu kkkk

    • Aaah ungafire munhu anosara achitsvaga umwe

    • plus apa cash ndoinenge yanga yakunetsa so customer yemota was taking advantage plus rooranai vezera not kushandisira vana vadiki cash

    • Hanzi ndaitwa Seiko ari kufira cash hre or phone

  • Mutsawashe

    Eeeeish.she must have been in a very bad place mentally.guys let me encourage someone reading this today,”there is always light at the end of the tunnel.” Suicide is not a way out if anything it creates more problems to those left behind.

  • chihure so

  • Suicide shld neva be n option

  • Akagumbuka nekukwidzwa kwakaitwa mitengo yegrocery

  • Mubairo chivi rufu. Hupombwe chivi.

  • We want to know what forced her to commit suicide. What was the main cause?

    • Husband hiding his Hiv status and has many small houses. Cause of death!

    • Thanks hey

    • Antony sad hey. Have they been identified? Oh to die so young

    • Ummmm hupenyu haudi kudaro hama
      PaNation sports stadium just now
      Pane mota irikubvira mukati munekadzi arimo
      Zvirikunzi ange akabatirwa foni nemurume nezuro
      Hanzi nyaya yakatongwa ikapera
      Nhasi makuseni chimwe Chikomba chabva chapinzira matxt
      Mukadzi abuda nevana vechikoro achinovasiya paWestlea
      Abva aenda paNSS ndipo paazvipisira mumota
      Hupombwe hwakaoma uhu

  • Luyahlupha uthando

  • sei married women these days vaakuita zvekurura semapere nechihure..especially vaya vakaroorwa nekuti vakanakisa kumeso…..saka,kunaka kwemukadzi kunakira ruzhinjika?

  • Apparently the husband confronted her over infidelity. Maybe guilt yakaita azviuraye.

  • Satanism @ its highest level.

  • Zvibatabata zvinosvitsa pakadai
    Live smart

  • Ndokutsengera imbwa matohweka uku.Mchinda chengeta vana vako

  • I think mdara akaroora mwana mudiki thru cash enticement so this wasn’t a happy marriage

  • Dembare bhora

  • I knw the woman

  • Nowadays man are very scarse to get.More woman than man they are just jealous.Legislators which outlaw one wife we go back to what our forefathers used to do.Its unfortunate she showed her stupidity coward by taking her own life rather to face reality

  • Umm zvatambonzwa kut ane 24yrs wani nw zvaakunz ane 33lol tobva tadii paya wotoshaya kuziva kut zviri kufamba sei mnj

  • Mai ava vanenge vakapiswa nemurume wavo.

  • Kufa zvinorwadza kudaro nhai zvakaoma.

  • Ndakanzwa kuti inyaya yechihure.Nyaya yakatongwa ikapera then kuseni mkadzi aenda nevana ku chikoro akasiya fon paden chimwewo chikomba ndobva chapinza text.Agara anga akaroorawo hake hure rake.Kutora yemusango kuiisa mumba

  • Its very unfortunate when life is lost under such circumstances.

  • Benzi remunhu ngaafe

  • Hurombwa kana ukasahubata mushe hunokupandukira.

  • R.I.P it’s so 😭

  • all i want to know is what type of car it was

  • I like the fact she killed herself no man to blame there, nyadzi dzakunda rufu!

  • To hell hure iri nxaaaa

  • Chamu

    Ugoona ngaanake mukadzi wacho. Ende futi

  • Zuze

    Vakadzi vanoda varume vanohura , zvirimavari , this one was vulnerable. Zvirinani kuti murume ahure panemukadzi , vamwe vanababa vakazorera vana vakwa Dlodlo vachiti ndevavo.

    Kupusa mhani.