Govt threatens crackdown on fake economy news

By Blessings Mashaya

Government will launch a crackdown on social media as part of a campaign against fake news and the spreading of rumours on shortages of basic goods and foreign exchange meant to cause alarm in the country, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said yesterday.

Minister Without Finance: Patrick Chinamasa

“We will take necessary measures to counter those nefarious activities. We are going to see what counter measures we are going to implement to deal with social media. We can’t have a nation run on falsehoods coming from social media. The artificial crisis were caused by our detractors who have a regime change agenda,” Chinamasa told a news conference last night.

This comes as shortages of basic goods and fuel have resurfaced, sparking panic buying by consumers. Prices of imported products have also skyrocketed, which businesses blame on shortages of foreign exchange.

“The trigger to the artificial shortage was most unexpected, it came to us as a surprise. It was like a bombshell because of the positive indicators to our economy.

“The economy is growing. We are projecting a 3,7 growth. Most of the sectors in our economy are growing, mining agriculture etc,” Chinamasa said.

Information minister Chris Mushohwe threatened the country’s three mobile phone operators for hosting fake news on the economy on their platforms.

“Service providers whose platforms are being used must not be caught on the wrong side of the law because they are not faceless. Government is coming with the Cyber Crime Bill which is going to address this social media menace,” he said.

The ministers also said government was enacting laws to deal with money changers and shopkeepers using the three-tier pricing system.

Energy minister Samuel Undenge told an earlier press conference that Zimbabwe has two months’ worth of diesel  and one month worth of petrol stocks in bonded warehouses. Daily News

  • Endai pa copacabana nepa roadport ndopanotengeswa mari kwete pa social media Mr minister

  • But we r being run on falsehoods we were told è bond was only 2 ease the need for change look at us n… https://t.co/f4FF6j9axo

  • I am waiting to see how this one will go. Fake news also come from government. Where is the economic turnaround?

  • stupid minister!

  • Nhai imi police yacho iripi iri kunzi iri kusunga vanotengesa mari. Vakazara izvizvi pano pa copacabana. Zvinombofamba sei. Hanzi yema purisa iripo. Zvakaoma.

    • Vachiri kugadzira mitemo yacho inopa mapurisa simba rokusunga vanoita izvo zvekutengesa mari mumastreet. Havangovhurirwi vonzi saaaa

  • Dzakaiswa mu vice naRuvenheko dzakuda kukwatisa ahaahahahahahha

  • Pliz start at the state house

  • As if they have money to do that.

  • China-mas we don’t live on your false political trash.Drive to Supermarkets in town and tel the nation the current shelf price of 2ltr cooking oil and other basic commodities.Time is nolonger your best friend.Pray if possible 2018 wont come when you will wittiness the true colours of very angry Zimbaz.

  • You should be in jail by now,listing the pipo who were siphoning bond notes from the rbz to the black market

  • Roda kumbotumirwa Bennert kuti amboridzokorora nembama harichazivi zvariri kutaura

  • Chinamasa doesn’t have brains. Sonetimes to just shut up or yawn is better. Who is spreading false news here, the one saying there is no parallel market but it’s there and the one who is talking about it?

  • Gadzirisai nyika mukuda kunyepera kuzungaira pazvinhu zvisina basa muchisiya zvinhu kwazvo.

  • Ndozvinoitika mukatora groundsman kuprimary sxool momuita finance minister,hapana zvozivikanwa nasabhuku chinamasa avo

  • Makaveli101

    we would put condoms on brooms and fuck the shit out of these bastard government reps. smh… bunch of lunatics

  • Human rights abuse by the government

  • Kutema kwemsoro haris dambudzko, chaita msoro uteme ndodambudzko racho. Social media yaita cey? Solve the real problm

  • Hayiwawo

  • Nesu matofo hatinga koni kutara pakadai

  • You are dreaming people. Isu tongoramba tiripo pano pa social media. Muchida musingade! Isu na Jonono kkkk

  • Amen

  • Crack down on the economy first

  • Kuti maBond haasi USDollar is that fake
    Kuti a ministers son was caught with 7 million USD in his car boot at a certain border post is that fake
    Kwana iwewe mdhara nxaaa

    • Taura Ed. Vanhu ava vanotiona semabenzi. As long they have brief cases full of USD. Vanovanza hurema hwavo nehudzwanyiriri

  • There he goes again.is that the solution to the crisis

  • BCWYWF

  • Pfutseke

  • If Britain couldn’t do a crackdown of social media what makes you think Zimbabwe can do it.Even China the communists failed

  • GO AHEARD OUR Minister…..

  • Tikwanire iwe

  • Aikaas, Samuel Udenge says shortage ye fuel is worsened by social media. WHAT?? Admin kana pane munhu ane phone inoshandisa fuel ⛽ please mubvisei.

  • Kwakupenga uko

  • Go to the ppl maybe yo adviser is too tired of being told (siya zvakadaro une nzara here here iwe

  • Launch a crackdown ku RBZ, ministry of finance wapedza

  • Zimbabwe does not need fake government like Zanupf. To hell on foot you morons

  • Patireki iweeeee

  • Social media reacts to your stupidity. Gadzirisai Nyika boyz. A good economy is not affected by rumors n black market money changers. Vanotiza vega kwete nemaTear gases.

  • the same guys that believed diesel could ooze out of a rock are now blaming the social media for their own rundown of ideas. shame on you Samuel Undenge, i was once a fool to believe you were a lone credible leader in your extremist group zanupf, As for Chinamasa he is a chameleon.

  • Nxaaaaaa musatanyoko

  • To hell nematofo aya

  • I thought these people were educated but umm seems they all bought their papers after all

  • Fix the economy not social media Honourable Sir.

    • If you didn’t know the definition of propaganda, analyse this scenario

    • WASU wedu yuyu Chinamasa wakuda kutidaro ngenyi zvee. Kuti tisazwe bambo Tito??

  • Mapererwa

  • You would not know the truth if it hit you in the face. All Zanoids are compulsive liars!

  • Tsve kugadzirisa zvine musoro. Running after petty things.

  • the truth is,this guys they don’t hate social media becoz of all these,bt all because it will not giv dem chance to lie on dis coming election

  • Mr chinamasa are you mad or you stay somwr on the space ,you lie even if the proof is ryt on youe noses if you cnt see it smell it plz

  • Dictatorship at its best

  • Thieves always right

  • Kkkkkkkkkk zanu pf economy haidi chigandanga iriko hre mari kumabank chokwadi chikataurwa moti vataura imhandu handei tione

  • i can imagine supermarkets must be full perhaps full with air..

  • Why can’t they go straight to the point …..they are just afraid of the threats which are posed by the social media …cause social media is the only public sphere which we are left with

  • The biggest problem in our country now is nyaya yemagroup , just cos u ar of this side yr ar impervious to the other side’s issues even if they ar beneficial to the nation ! Not everything tht the good guy says is good nd not everything tht the bad guy says is bad . Now just cos our economy is shit its not right fr pple lie about the actual situation and create unnnecessary panic thru social media

  • Stupid,

  • Muvhare zvese neZBC

  • Social media is someone’s business,above all its creating employment.

  • WOW SUCH A DISGRACE

