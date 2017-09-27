Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Crimes & CourtsFeatured

Man jailed 18 years for raping eight-year-old step-daughter and threatening to kill her

5,842 30

By Chipo Sabeta

A 66-year-old Chinhoyi man who raped and sexually abused his eight-year-old step-daughter and threatened to kill her, has been sentenced to 18 years in jail.

The man pleaded not guilty to a rape charge in contravention of Section 65 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act at Chinhoyi Magistrate Courts.

The accused was represented by Phillemon Mazvasva of Legal Aid Directorate was convicted by regional magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo following a full trial on Monday.

It was proved beyond reasonable doubt that the man unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the juvenile (name withheld) without her consent after chasing her mother who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl.

His wife had initially indicated that she was on her menstrual period and the man chased her away before raping the daughter throughout the night. Mr Mbobo sentenced him to 20 years and suspended two years on condition of good behaviour. He will serve 18 years behind bars.

“The prevalence of sexual violence against children in our society is deeply troubling and the imposition of stiffer penalties will not only give advantage to the survivor, but will also express the abhorrent with which society regards these pervasive, but intriguing acts, said Mr Mbobo.

“The accused continued to deny the abuse and maintains his innocence, thereby forfeiting the “most fruitful source of mitigation”.

The State, led by Trustmore Mukarati established that on April 20 night in Cheutsi, the man demanded sex from his wife, but an argument ensued after she said she was on her monthly cycle.

He chased his wife away and was left in the same room with the Grade One pupil. The court proved that the man had sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter throughout the night. The matter only came to light when the mother observed that her daughter was failing to walk properly. The Herald

You might also like More from author

Will you vote for a 94 year old Mugabe?

  • i hope they give him beorowors EVERYDAY in prison

  • What a creep

  • 18 years plus castration. Photographed and registered as a sex offender. That would be a good punishment.

  • All this could have been simply avoided had the mother ran away with her daughter and leave the man to mastorbate all night and all rounds he wished.

    • If I was in charge I would have his penis surgically removed. Obviously he does not know how to use it so he should loose it.

    • Webster you are funny. only night time?

    • Vince Gonkate it’s true becoz roadport kkkk $1 for2

  • For beings such as these castration is the perfect solution #sexabusechat

  • 18 years is not enough for this bastard

    • He needs 5 lashes to his bare butt every morning for the first 6 months. Display his picture on every highway.

    • you can say it again

  • Evil man 8_ year old ???give him more years stupid man

  • SA take note.It goes a long way to discourage would be rapists.

  • Gud

  • 18yrs is too little. This man deserved life in prison. This is very shameful, terrible.

  • Life imprisonment and castration is justice

  • Where are the other 20 years?

  • Good

  • Rape is a lifetime trauma ,l wonder where these margistrates and judges get these sentences from?,vanhu vanoraper ngavaende zvachose

  • 18 dzishoma dai agarirako zvamuchose

  • Uyu akanyanya https://t.co/nUtlR7VCRM behind bars

  • is an animal .8 year Iis young to be his granddaughter ..dai vakamureper kumukosho kujeri ikoko

  • Mha’a chaiyo

  • What kinda of mojo would make a man do that uhm its to much he deserve a hang by the balls

  • An eight year old girl. A baby girl. That makes me want to puke. Plain evil not sex.

  • 18 years is not enough to protect society from this sick person. Children need to be protected permanently!

  • I can’t wait for the new mandatory minimum sentences of 40 and 60 years for rapist to be implemented.

  • Why 18 years only?That idiot deserves life in prison nxaaaaaaa

  • 18yrs in jail wat a joke, why not 93yrs in jail

  • 8 year old is a baby, the word girl is correct but somehow misleading. Life in jail after castration with hard labour, 3 sjamboks daily will do.