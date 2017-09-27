Man jailed 18 years for raping eight-year-old step-daughter and threatening to kill her

By Chipo Sabeta

A 66-year-old Chinhoyi man who raped and sexually abused his eight-year-old step-daughter and threatened to kill her, has been sentenced to 18 years in jail.

The man pleaded not guilty to a rape charge in contravention of Section 65 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act at Chinhoyi Magistrate Courts.

The accused was represented by Phillemon Mazvasva of Legal Aid Directorate was convicted by regional magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo following a full trial on Monday.

It was proved beyond reasonable doubt that the man unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the juvenile (name withheld) without her consent after chasing her mother who cannot be named to protect the identity of the girl.

His wife had initially indicated that she was on her menstrual period and the man chased her away before raping the daughter throughout the night. Mr Mbobo sentenced him to 20 years and suspended two years on condition of good behaviour. He will serve 18 years behind bars.

“The prevalence of sexual violence against children in our society is deeply troubling and the imposition of stiffer penalties will not only give advantage to the survivor, but will also express the abhorrent with which society regards these pervasive, but intriguing acts, said Mr Mbobo.

“The accused continued to deny the abuse and maintains his innocence, thereby forfeiting the “most fruitful source of mitigation”.

The State, led by Trustmore Mukarati established that on April 20 night in Cheutsi, the man demanded sex from his wife, but an argument ensued after she said she was on her monthly cycle.

He chased his wife away and was left in the same room with the Grade One pupil. The court proved that the man had sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter throughout the night. The matter only came to light when the mother observed that her daughter was failing to walk properly. The Herald