Heartbroken YouTuber lets Black Mamba bite him in live-stream suicide video

A heartbroken snake expert filmed himself dying on a live stream broadcast – after he let his pet black mamba bite his hand in the wake of his marital breakdown.

Arslan Valeev, 31, from St Petersburg, Russia pleaded with viewers to call his ex-wife, Ekaterina 'Katya' Pyatyzhkina, as he visibly deteriorated on camera.
Valeev initially went off camera and a muffled “ouch” can be heard as the deadly snake bit him.

The actual snake bite and moment of death were not shown, but the blogger – a former zoo employee – allowed viewers to see the bite on his hand.

At the end of the footage, he got up from his chair and staggered off camera, possibly towards a bathroom. He died soon afterwards.

In the shocking live stream, he said: “If I die, then I die… I just will stay with you for some time. Just in case – on my mobile there is a message for Katya…”

His breathing quickens, and his eyes started rolling, before his muscles appeared to become numb.

“Pass on to Katya that I loved her very much,” he said, showing his bitten finger with blood on it.

“Beautiful, isn’t it? Oh, damn, how it… Bye to everyone… I can’t believe it is happening to me…”

He then read out his former wife’s mobile number, before adding: “I’m already dying. Farewell. I would be glad to see Katya. Damn, I’m shaking.”

He and Katya were famous for running YouTube channels BobCat TV (about felines) and Exotarium (about snakes) with hundreds of thousands of followers.

Friends said on 4 August he had accused her of cheating on him.

Valeev beat her and she suffered concussion, it was reported.

He later repented and on 21 September publicly apologised to her for his behaviour, saying that their sexual relationship had ended in July.

Valeev’s death comes hours after a snake lover, who died close to his pet python, was suffocated to death.

Cops initially confirmed Dan Brandon’s body had suffered “serious injuries”.

Black mambas are known for their highly aggressive nature and lethal venom. Widely considered the world’s deadliest snake, they can grow up to 14ft, weighing less than four lbs.

The shy serpents will repeatedly strike if threatened.

Black mambas are found slithering through the rocky hills of southern and eastern Africa.

Snake bite victims will usually die within 20 minutes.

