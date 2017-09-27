Kadoma gears up for Mafikizolo

Residents of Kadoma and surrounding areas will have a rare moment when South Africa’s Mafikizolo performs at Odyssey Hotel on Friday and organisers say signs of anticipation are all over the town.

Mafikizolo will share the stage with Oliver Mtukudzi and Jah Prayzah and the show is being organised by 2Kings Entertainment. Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment said people in Kadoma and surrounding places have been asking about the show and tickets are selling fast.

“Kadoma is ready for the gig. This is 2Kings Entertainment’s hometown and most people are happy to have such a big show coming to a small town. It is a time to celebrate and we know people will travel from many parts of the country for the show.

“Fans from Chegutu, Chinhoyi, Kwekwe and Gweru among other areas have called saying they are coming for the show. We know many other people will come from Harare and we have done the groundwork to ensure that everyone who comes will have a memorable occasion,” said Dee Nosh.

2Kings entertainment are currently the most active promotions company and they are famed for bringing in international stars like Morgan Heritage, Beenie Man and Diamond Platnumz among others.

The Kadoma show comes at a time when Jah Prayzah is preparing to launch his album while Mtukudzi is fresh from celebrating his 65th birthday. Both should be getting ready to celebrate with the South African duo that is also known for staging memorable shows in Zimbabwe.

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze said they have a good relationship with Mafikizolo since they did their “Sendekera” duet together.

“We have a good working relationship and we will obviously perform the duet together. It is a time to enjoy and have fun. It is more exciting when you are doing so in a town that rarely has such big shows.

“We will be reaching out to our fans out there to thank them for their support and also announce the coming for our next album that will be launched next month. People should come in their numbers for the party,” said Mushapaidze. The Herald