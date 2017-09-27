Four dead in birthday tragedy

By Whinsley Masara

A birthday celebration turned into a tragedy as a Tsholotsho man, his brother and son as well as another relative died on their way home from South Africa after attending what proved to be their last birthday party.

Yenzani Sibiya (47) took his son, Thierry Sibiya to Thohoyandou in South Africa’s Limpopo Province, for his 15th birthday celebration.

The two died with Sibiya’s brother, Zwelithini Sibiya (35) and another relative, Joe Phiri in a road accident in Musina.

Thierry turned 15 on September 9 and the accident occurred in the early hours of September 10 in Musina, and all four died on the spot.

All the Sibiya family members were buried on Sunday in Bubude, Tsholotsho while Phiri was buried in South Africa. We caught up with the Sibiya family during the burial of the three family members in Tsholotsho. Yenzani’s wife, Hlalisani Nkomo (37) said that her husband died after the party he had organised for his son in Musina.

“I am at a loss for words on the incident that took away my family. I don’t know where to start and end because am still in shock. It’s day 14 today since they died and we have just laid them to rest but it still feels so unreal to me,” she said between sobs.

“My husband had taken our son out to celebrate his 15th birthday and they never returned. A [Toyota] Quantum that was coming from the opposite direction rammed into their car as it tried to overtake.

“We suspect the Quantum driver misjudged the gap between the oncoming vehicles and tried to suddenly stop after he saw that a truck was close by. It crashed into their vehicle onto the other lane. A truck side swiped them, and the Quantum went over their vehicle. They all died on the spot.”

Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda who attended the burial said it was heart-breaking to lose four family members in one accident.

“We have lost more than 10 people in road traffic accidents in South Africa this year alone and it is really painful,” he said. The Chronicle