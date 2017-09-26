Vabati VaJehova album leaks

Gospel music outfit Vabati VaJehova have been hit by pirates who have leaked their yet to be released album.

The album titled Tivavarire Denga is scheduled for release on September 28 but has been leaked.

Some of the songs have found their way to some WhatsApp groups but they are all incomplete.

“Some of the songs have been leaked and we want to alert our followers that the circulating songs were pirated and are not a reflection of our forthcoming album.

“The album is coming on September 28, that is the official release date, with all the finished songs,” Vabati VaJehova FRONTMAN Richard Magaya said.

The album will be the group’s 17th project with songs such as Corona, Izwi Ratenzi, Rudo, Ndiyoyi Nguva, Taungana and the title track Tivavarire Denga.

Magaya said the album carries soul searching tracks that are set to transform the lives of the people.

“Our followers have been waiting for a new product and we heard their calls and we are giving them this album. It is something worth the wait. The messages on the album are life changing.

“We will not be derailed by the works of pirates, we will continue with our work of preaching the word of God through music,” he said.

Vabati VaJehova have become the latest victims of pirates. Recently Jah Prayzah was subjected to a similar situation with a fake CD of his forthcoming album circulating.

Sungura musician Alick Macheso was also a victim of such piracy. H Metro