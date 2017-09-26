Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

#ThisFlag Evan Mawarire freed by judge

285 1

By Farai Mutsaka

A Zimbabwean court has ordered the release of an anti-government pastor arrested for circulated videos highlighting the country’s worsening economic problems.

#ThisFlag protest movement leader Evan Mawarire
#ThisFlag protest movement leader Evan Mawarire

Magistrate Elisha Singano Tuesday freed Evan Mawarire saying prosecutors had failed to bring the outspoken pastor before a court within 48 hours as prescribed by the law.

Police arrested Mawarire after a church service he presided Sunday. He was charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government.

This was after he posted videos that include images of long lines of people waiting for fuel Saturday. In the videos, Mawarire accuses the government of 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe of being insensitive to problems affecting the once-prosperous southern African country.

On Monday he appeared before a High Court judge on a separate subversion charge linked to earlier anti-government campaigns.

Mawarire fled to the United States last year after his involvement in protests. He returned in February and was charged with subversion, which carries a maximum of a 20-year jail term.

Mawarire rose to prominence in 2016 when he used social media to organize the country’s biggest anti-government protests in a decade.

A cabinet minister in charge of the police Sunday warned against using social media to “cause alarm and despondency.” Associated Press

You might also like More from author

Will you vote for a 94 year old Mugabe?