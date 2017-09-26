Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


DStv slashes monthly subscriptions

MultiChoice Zimbabwe yesterday announced a major decrease of DStv subscription prices and launched a new, affordable, entry level package unique to the local market to be known as DStv Lite.

The price decrease and the launch of the new bouquet will be effective today.

The reduction is the second one MultiChoice has undertaken in the past two years, having undertaken the first one in November 2016.

The new subscriptions will be as follows, Premium $65 down from $72, Compact Plus $40 from $47 and Compact $25 from $28. Subscription prices for Family ($17) and Access (11) will however remain the same with the new package – DStv Lite set to cost $7.

While some were expecting prices to go up, DStv reviewed their prices down likely after discovering the challenges people were facing making payments because of the economic situation and unavailability of foreign currency.

“We recognise that our customers are living in tough economic times and would like to alleviate their financial strain by providing them with the best in local and international entertainment at the best possible value,” said MultiChoice Zimbabwe marketing manager, Gerald Ngonyama.

Also, the coming of Kwese, though it is still to be licenced to broadcast locally, might have sent MultiChoice into panic mode as the Kwese bouquets will be very cheap compared to DStv’s rates. The Chronicle

  • Gnow feeling the heat of KWESETV

  • $1 for 2

  • Are we going to pay in bond notes

  • That is the power of competition!
    Zanu pf wld have burned down all Kwese offices and homes with Kwese had they been the owners of Multichoice!!

  • Ohoo just because of kwese?

  • Thank you Kwese

  • Its very unfair by DSTV from here in Zim.as $80.00 p/month was pegged for the full-boutique payment and in South Africa full boutique is pegged at R300.00 p/month,,which is less than $40,00 if converted to US dollars here in Zimbabwe..due to some ecomic situations in Zim.many people would rather leave that Dstv subscriptions and concetrate with something tangible for their families.

  • That is not enough. They have to give us access to Champions league games on Compact bouquet

  • Competition is good

  • Abusing the definition of major.

  • too little too late, accept bond.

  • They were enjoying monopolistic system of business now the heat of competition is felt. Kwese go ahead

    • I don’t think Kwese can compete with dstv.Dstv is far far better

  • Dstv doesn’t accept cash kubvira ne kubvira it’s up to your banks.

  • tee cee

    thank yu dstv