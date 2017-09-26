Dad, two children burn to death in hut

By Nqobile Tshili

A MAN and his two children were burnt to ashes after a hut they were sleeping in caught fire at Woolendale plot in Umguza on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

The incident occurred on Friday night at about 11PM and it is not clear what caused the fire.

Mr Ranganai Moyo (30), his daughter (3) son (1) were burnt beyond recognition in the inferno.

The disaster occurred while Mr Moyo’s wife Ms Privilege Chikomo had gone to pray at a shrine (Masowe).

A Chronicle news crew visited the homestead yesterday and a family friend Mr Khumbulani Dube narrated how he discovered the disaster.

Mr Dube and Mr Moyo’s family lived at the same homestead.

Ms Chikomo was not at the homestead when the news crew arrived.

Mr Dube said he was awaken by a loud explosion.

“I jumped out of bed and rushed to the window. I discovered that my friend’s hut was on fire. There was thick smoke. I couldn’t do anything. I rushed to call neighbours and they came but we all watched helplessly as the roof collapsed,” said Mr Dube.

He said he was so frightened by the incident that he had to seek refuge at his sister’s home in the same village.

“I only returned the following morning after I had reported the incident to the police who came to investigate the matter. The police and fire brigade team came to investigate and took the charred remains of Mr Moyo and his two children aged three and one,” said Mr Dube.

He said the incident has traumatised him as Mr Moyo was like a brother to him.

“We were not related but I called him my brother because of the way we lived harmoniously together. I can’t say he had a problem with his family because they lived peacefully. I really don’t understand what happened,” he said.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said police were investigating the matter.

“We’re investigating a fire case where three people died. I can’t reveal much at the moment as investigations are still in progress,” said Insp Simango.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson said the incident was considered as a late fire call as they only received information about the inferno on Saturday. The Chronicle