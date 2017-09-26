Chirisa ventures into music

By Vasco Chaya

After starring in Tia, real name Portia Njazi’s video Boy You Got to Know back in the day, Hollywood actor Arnold Tongayi Chirisa has decided to pursue music as a solo artiste.

In June this year, Chirisa collaborated with teen songstress Thamsanqa “Tamy” Moyo on his debut single Usacheme which was followed by a video.

Chirisa is determined to conquer the music industry.

“I’m so so excited… with my first single… with an amazing exceptional video,” he said in a video posted on social media platform Facebook captioned “try this again! Lol… it works I swear it does.”

Chirisa first made his mark on the local scene with his role as Detective Trevor Davies in one of Zimbabwe’s first soapies, Studio 263.

He then moved to neighbouring South Africa where he landed several roles in productions such as Leon Schuster’s Mr Bones as Hekule the King of Kuvukiland.

Other roles he had include a role in Crusoe as Man Friday, American Horror Story: Asylum as Miles, Diamonds, Skin and Mrs Mandela.

Chirisa also landed a role in the American supernatural drama, Sleepy Hollow as well as making a guest appearance in NCIS: Los Angeles on M-Net in July 2013 where he played the role of an interrogator.

Chirisa also appeared in several film projects that include American Horror Story. Daily News