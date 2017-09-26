British Airways SACKS stewardess behind racist Snapchat rant against Nigerian passengers

British Airways today sacked a stewardess who posted a racist Snapchat rant attacking Nigerian passengers after she was called in for a two-hour meeting with bosses.

Joanne Wickenden filmed herself before working on a flight to Nigeria. She mocked Nigerian accents and made lewd remarks about body parts.

A concerned member of staff who saw the video shared it with the Daily Mail. BA said: “We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways.

“We will not tolerate offensive comments about our customers and will always take the appropriate action.”

In the video – captioned “I can’t cope with this flight” – the woman can be heard putting on a fake Nigerian accent.

“All the Nigerians are gonna be there like ‘gimme Coca Cola, gimme me beef, why you have no beef left? I want beef’,” she says.

Referring in explicit language to the size of Nigerian men’s genitals, she then goes on to claim that all the Nigerian passengers will ask for upgrades.

She can also be heard complaining that she has to work on a Friday evening while others are drinking.

Many in Nigeria have used social media to react to the flight attendant’s comments. Alao Abayomi said: “Even if we like free stuff, that does not mean you rub our noses in it.

“The money they make in Nigeria alone, is enough for us to request more than upgrades. Please let her bosses upgrade her punishment to sack level.” BBC