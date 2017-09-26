16-yr-old in death fight for woman

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Two Bulilima men and a 16-year-old juvenile have been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting their neighbour in a dispute over a woman.

Menzeni Tshuma (35), Thabani Ndlovu (24) and the juvenile brother who cannot be named for ethical reasons teamed up and struck 44-year-old Ndabezinhle Ncube with a knobkerrie after accusing him of dating Tshuma’s girlfriend.

The trio was not asked to plead when they appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere.

Tshuma and Ndlovu were remanded in custody to October 6 while the juvenile was remanded into the custody of his grandmother to October 20.

Mr Manwere advised Tshuma and Ndlovu to apply for bail at the High Court if they wish to do so.

Prosecuting, Mr Zorodzai Pengapenga said the trio went to Ncube’s homestead at night on September 19 and attacked him.

He said Ncube died on September 21 while admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

“On 19 September at around 10PM Tshuma collected Ndlovu from his home to accompany him to Ncube’s homestead to confront him on why he was dating his woman.

“Ndlovu summoned the 16-year-old to join them. They found Ncube asleep in his bedroom hut and they knocked on the door. Ncube inquired who it was but they didn’t respond.

“Ncube eventually opened the door to find out who it was.

“The trio budged in and Tshuma confronted Ncube on why he was dating his girlfriend. Tshuma retrieved a knobkerrie from behind the door and struck Ncube on the head several times,” said Mr Pengapenga.

He said the trio dragged Ncube out of his bedroom hut and struck him with a bicycle on the head. They also took turns to kick and punch Ncube all over the body while he was lying on the ground.

Mr Pengapenga said the trio assaulted Ncube until he lost consciousness and they fled from the scene leaving him lying on the ground.

Ncube was rushed to Plumtree District Hospital where he was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died. The Chronicle