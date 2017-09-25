Train crushes, drags woman for 40 metres

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A GWERU woman died on Friday after she was crushed by a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) goods train while attempting to cross the rail track.

The remains of the woman believed to be around 25 years old were scattered along the railway line as she was dragged under the train for more than 40 metres.

The mishap occurred around 5:30PM close to Old Prison Complex along Main Street in Gweru.

NRZ spokesperson Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said the engineman tried but in vain to avoid the accident by hooting.

“I can confirm that a woman was hit and crushed by a goods train in Gweru on Friday. It’s however important to note that our engine man tried to avoid the accident by hooting, unfortunately it never helped.

According to investigations that were carried out, it is alleged that the woman was carrying some luggage on her head which could have distracted her from seeing the train,” said Mr Maravanyika

He said investigations were still underway and they were still to get the particulars of the woman.

Her remains were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.

A witness told the Chronicle that the woman was crossing the railway level crossing headed for the Central Business District.

“She never checked for the train before crossing. The engine man hooted but to no avail.

“He tried applying brakes since the train had been moving slow but it was too late. She was hit and the train dragged her for more than 40 metres dismembering her in the process,” said Mrs Sibongile Moyo.

When the Chronicle news crew visited the scene around 6PM, the body of the victim was still underneath the train.

A Gweru Fire Brigade crew was picking up her body parts which were strewn along the railway line. The Chronicle