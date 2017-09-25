Launch of Vigil book – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

A book about the Vigil, titled ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’, was launched today – appropriately on a Thames boat trip after the Vigil. We cruised past London landmarks lit up in a kaleidoscope of colour from Lambeth Palace, the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye on to St Paul’s Cathedral, the Globe Theatre and the Tower of London to the skyscrapers of the new financial centre in the east of the city.

The boat trip, accompanied by Zimbabwean food, was to raise money for the Zimbabwe Peace Actors’ Platform (ZimPAP) with which our sister organization the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe is involved. ZimPAP wants to train civilian peacekeepers to educate rural people on their constitutional rights and overcome fear and intimidation ahead of the 2018 elections.

The 300-page illustrated book is based on the Vigil’s weekly diaries which have recorded how events affecting Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the violence, economic disintegration and political manoeuvring over over the fifteen years since the Vigil was started. The book costs £10 and is available from the Vigil. Arrangements are being made to also sell it via Amazon. All proceeds will go to finance the Vigil’s work in Zimbabwe.

The publication of the Vigil book is timely because Zimbabwe appears to be experiencing once again the emergency of 2008, when hyper-inflation emptied the shops and Zanu PF was forced to form a government of national unity withy the MDC. The Vigil is getting reports al the time from family and friends at home about the increasingly desperate position (see: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/889-looming-financial-meltdown-in-zimbabwe-).

While people face desperate privation in Zimbabwe, Grace Mugabe’s eldest son Russell Goreraza threw a champagne party in Harare to celebrate the arrival of two custom-made Rolls-Royces said to cost $5 million. He says his fleet is to be augmented soon by an Aston Martin.

Russell obviously took the opportunity to splurge out while Grace Mugabe was away shopping in New York and President Mugabe was sleeping through Trump’s speech to the General Assembly, which he went on to condemn in his own speech when briefly awake before staggering off the podium.

The electoral machinations ahead of the elections are now becoming clear to all (see: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/890-electoral-machinations) .

Thanks to those who worked so hard to produce the delicious food for the boat party: Daizy Fabian, Esther Munyira, Heather Makawa Chitate, Chido Makawa and Tawanda Chitate.

Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up the Vigil: Purity Chatyoka, Abigail Chidavayenzi, Babula Gwatiringa, Elizabeth Hlebayi, Fungayi Mabhunu, Junior Madzimure, Phillip Mahlahla, Roseline Mukucha, Richard Munyama and Patience Muyeye. Thanks to Roseline, Patience, Elizabeth and Rumbidzayi Sambana for looking after the front table, to Abigail, Babula and Junior for handing out flyers and selling wristbands and to Phillip, Babula, Junior, Roseline and Newman Richard for putting up the banners. Thanks also to Beverley Mutandiro for bringing sandwiches for everyone.

For latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.

FOR THE RECORD: 34 signed the register.

[endif] Swaziland Vigil. Saturday 30 th September from 10 am to 1 pm outside the Swaziland High Commission, 20 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6LB.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organization based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organization on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/ . Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.

Zimbabwe Action Forum meets regularly after the Vigil to discuss ways to help those back in Zimbabwe to fight oppression and achieve true democracy.

Zimbabwe Yes We Can Movement holds meetings in London as the political face of ROHR and the Vigil.

Zimbabwe Vigil Highlights 2016 can be viewed on this link: can be viewed on this link: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/843-zimbabwe-vigil-highlights-2016 . Links to previous years’ highlights are listed on 2016 Highlights page.

