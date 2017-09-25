Comedian Kainga delivers polished act

By Vongai Mbara

United States-based Zimbabwean comedian Alfred Kainga left comedy enthusiasts in stitches at his homecoming comedy night at Reps Theatre last Friday.

Supported by local acts Q Dube, Long John and Tinaye, the comedian effortlessly delivered what he had promised, a refined performance. He went on stage around 10pm accompanied by Boom Beto’s “Munodonhedza Musika” and thanked the crowd for showing him love.

“I want to thank you for coming in your numbers. I cannot believe the show has been oversubscribed. Thank you for the love,” said Kainga. He joked about his experiences since moving to the United States and how he was impressed by local comedians.

“Wow, I can see there is a lot of talent in Zimbabwe. Obviously if I had started my comedy career here I was not going to succeed,” he joked.

His jokes were clean as compared to Q Dube, the show’s host who went a bit overboard. Kainga joked about Zimbabwean social issues, a smart move that made him relate to the crowd.

“I love that his jokes were mainly about Zimbabwe. It shows that he keeps up with current affairs even when he is abroad. The show was spectacular,” said a fan after the show. Although Kainga did very well, upcoming comedian Tinaye Moyo who was the opening act was the highlight of the night.

The young man, who is a student at the University of Zimbabwe, stunned the crowd with a rib cracking performance that left the crowd rolling in the aisle of laughter. Long John also proved that he is indeed a funnyman with his cokes and body language.

People laughed their lungs out throughout his performance. This was Kainga’s first show since he relocated abroad sixteen years ago, brought by Xtratime Entertainment who have hosted successful comedy shows including the Anne Kansiime comedy show. Kainga is regarded as one of the industries’ brightest stand up talents who has attracted many including Hollywood’s funnyman Kevin Hart.

He has been in the industry for more than a decade who began at Dallas Comedy Scene in 2006 as an open micer but turned professional in 2010 after he caught eyes of local club owners and managers. Kainga was a finalist in Shaq All Star Comedy Competition in 2014 and a finalist in the Funniest Comic in Texas competition that same year.

He also performed in Universities and Colleges across the State of Texas, shared the stage with a number of comedy legends that include Bruce Bruce, Eddie Griffin, Tony Roberts and toured with New York’s king of comedy Capone. It was a great show and Kainga definitely stood up to people’s expectations. The Herald