Chibuku Cup: Dynamos, Highlanders booted out

By Simba Mushati | KweséESPN |

Harare giants CAPS United were the only big team to progress past the first round on a weekend of upsets in the Chibuku Super Cup after dismissing holders Ngezi Platinum 1-0 at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

Moses Muchenje converted from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark and there was to be no way back for Ngezi, who must now focus on the title race to avoid emerging empty-handed from a season that had promised much not too long ago.

It was a double celebration in a way for CAPS fans after derby rivals Dynamos were upset 2-1 by Bulawayo City at Rufaro Stadium to fall by the wayside.

Chief striker Christian Ntouba was restored to the Dynamos line-up and that seemed to spur the team on, with the Cameroonian marksman opening the scoring on the quarter-hour mark with his 13 goal in all competitions.

However, Lloyd Mutasa’s team struggled to add to their lead and were duly punished as Sipho Ndlovu equalised for the visitors 10 minutes after the restart, with veteran Zephaniah Ngodzo then netting the winner with a brilliant free-kick 15 minutes from time.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders endured their own afternoon to forget as they lost 2-1 to Harare City, with all three goals coming in an eventful first half. William Manondo put City ahead on 27 minutes and Grey Kufandada made it two moments before the break.

There was still time for Highlanders to pull one back though courtesy of a Tendai Samanja own-goal, but any hopes of a second-half fight-back proved misplaced and the result piles more misery on under-fire coach Erol Akbay.

Kuda Musharu and Thembani Masuku scored either side of the break as How Mine beat whipping boys Bantu Rovers to reach the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere at Nyamhunga Stadium, former Dynamos forward Farai Mupasiri was the hero as his 18th-minute strike handed Shabanie Mine a 1-0 win over ZPC Kariba.