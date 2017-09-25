Bosso out of Chibuku Cup

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Zvishavane

Highlanders 1-2 Harare City

AN 18th minute pitch invasion by Harare City supporters yesterday marred an otherwise entertaining Chibuku Super Cup first round match at Mandava Stadium that ended in a Highlanders loss.

The pitch invasion by the apparently drunk fans caused a stoppage, about 10 minutes, of an encounter, which was more of a game of two halves.

“I really don’t know why they invaded the pitch, I really don’t know,” said a disappointed Highlanders coach Erol Akbay after the match.

Despite that moment of madness, the match was an entertaining affair, with Harare City enjoying the lion’s share in the first half and it was no surprise when they went 1-0 up.

William Manondo struck in the 26th minute against the run of play and 11 minutes later the Sunshine Boys were 2-0 up, thanks to Grey Kufandanda’s volley after some good interchanges by Harare City players inside the box.

However, Bosso never gave up and kept probing in search of a goal. It came in the form of an own goal in the 41st minute when Tendai Samanja beat his own keeper Tatenda Munditi.

Akbay made a substitution a minute before the breather, taking out right-back Bukhosi Ncube and replacing him with Charlton Siamalonga in a bid to contain Harare City wingers.

The tactical change was clearly felt in the second half, as Bosso took control of proceedings, but they just couldn’t level matters.

In the 51st minute, Siamalonga shook his head in disbelief after his header off an Honest Moyo cross flew over the bar.

Eight minutes later, the two players combined, but the move yielded nothing.

The only chance that came Harare City’s way in the second half was in the 86th minute and it drew the best from goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who denied Manondo in a one-on-one situation.

He had shrugged off the challenge of Bosso defender Peter Mudhuwa to come face-to-face with Sibanda.

“I am naturally disappointed with the result, especially my defence which went to sleep and allowed Harare City to score two simple goals.

“I did not expect to lose this game, I never did,” said Akbay.

Harare City coach Philani Ncube poked fun at the Dutchman.

“I wonder what he will now tell the multitude of Bosso fans.

“He said it was Amini and he is gone, but still no result. However, I think their mistake was to allow us to play our game,” said Ncube. The Chronicle

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Bukhosi Ncube (Charlton Siamalonga 44th min), Rahman Kutsanzira (Simon Munawa 54th min), King Nadolo, Brian Banda, Godfrey Makarutse, Peter Mudhuwa, Tendai Ngulube (Ralph Matema 77th min), Honest Moyo, Gabriel Nyoni, Benson Phiri

Unused Subs: Adrian Silla, Kalunga Tambwe, Erick Mudzingwa, Nedreck Madeya

Harare City: Tatenda Munditi, Tendai Samanja, Peace Tshuma, Martin Vengesai, Malvin Gaki (Learnmore Muyambo 60th min), Raymond Uchena, Edwin Madhananga, William Manondo, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Protasho Kabwe (Pritchard Mpelele 71st min), Grey Kufandanda (Jimmy Tigere 80th min)

Unused Subs: Tatenda Tumba, Hastings Chapusha,Wilfred Muvirimi, Maxwell Nyamupanedengu

Officials

Referee: Jimmy Makwanda

First assistant: Evans Chabata

Second assistant: Anthony Siyavunda

Fourth official: Artwell Mazire