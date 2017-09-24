Banyana Banyana beat Mighty Warriors to lift COSAFA Women’s Championship

Banyana Banyana won the COSAFA Women’s Championship after defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 in the final on Sunday afternoon.

Thembi Kgatlana had a chance to gift Banyana the lead after six minutes but she lost her footing with only on defender to beat.

After a quiet spell in the half, the Zimbabweans went close to breaking the deadlock on 30 minutes but Dlamini produced a good save to deny Makore.

Five minutes later, Zimbabwe goalkeeper Mutokuto was called into action as she produced a good save to deny Kgatlana.

Essua then went close to handing Banyana the lead in the 44th minute, but her strike was saved by Dzingari.

However, Banyana were not to be denied on the stroke half time as Kgatlana fired past Dzingari to hand her side the lead.

Zimbabwe eventually leveled matters in the 73rd as Makore headed home her 10th goal of the tournament.

Desiree Ellis opted for a change in the 88th as Nompumelelo Nyandeni replaced Rhoda Mulaudzi.

Banyana then secured the win in stoppage time, Smeda found the back of the net with Essau picking up the assist. Soccer Laduma