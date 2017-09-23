Woman gets friend (21) raped

By Fungai Lupande

An 18-year-old Harare woman yesterday appeared in court for allegedly allowing her two male friends to rape her 21-year-old friend in her presence after a beer binge.

The trio, Monalisa Fombe, Maxwell Dzeka (21) and Byron Madziya (23), appeared in court yesterday facing rape charges.

Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande remanded them in custody to October 6 and advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on September 16 this year around 4pm Fombe went to the complainant’s guardian and asked for permission to be accompanied to Machipisa Shopping Centre.

She said she wanted to buy hair extensions. It is alleged that she was carrying a black bag and later diverted their route to Kuwadzana 2.

She told the complainant that she wanted to see her boyfriend. It is alleged that upon arrival at Fombe’s boyfriend’s place she gave the complainant a red dress to wear saying her dressing was not appropriate for the occasion.

It is alleged that on their way back home they met Dzeka and Madziya and exchanged cell phone numbers. Fombe and the complainant went to a butchery at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre where a certain lady took the black bag.

Afterwards Dzeka and Madziya arrived in a motor vehicle. Fombe and the complainant joined the “boys’’ and started visiting different shopping centres while drinking beer.

They went to a house in Kuwadzana where Madziya is said to have raped the complainant. It is alleged that after the sexual assault she returned to the vehicle and Dzeka drove to his house where he tried to undress her but she refused. Fombe urged her to comply.

Dzeka tried to touch Fombe and she refused. He allegedly turned on the complainant and raped her three times during that night.

The court heard that in the morning Fombe started shouting at Dzeka for having sexual intercourse with a mentally challenged woman.

He then went and dropped the ladies at an unnamed shopping centre. The complainant reported the matter to police leading to the arrest of the trio.

The complainant’s medical affidavit is being kept as an exhibit. The Chronicle