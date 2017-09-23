‘No revenge but it’s a blockbuster’

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Mighty Warriors coach, Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda is not harbouring any thoughts of revenge as she leads Zimbabwe against South Africa in the Cosafa Women Championship final at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Sibanda, who was on the losing end as a player in 2002 when South Africa lifted the first of their three Cosafa championships, beating the Mighty Warriors 2-1 in Harare, however, contends that tomorrow’s game will be a blockbuster.

Zimbabwe beat Banyana Banyana 1-0 in 2011 also in Harare but Sibanda was not part of the entourage.

The final presents the former midfield marvel with a perfect opportunity to have “a peace of mind”, at least to any follower of women football but the 36 year old former New Orleans midfielder says that is not on her mind.

She says a good tactical approach to the game will be key to the Mighty Warriors lifting their second regional title.

“It’s going to be a blockbuster of a final, that is for sure but you know in football there is never payback time, modern football is scientific, things are changing we just have to have a good tactical approach.

“History doesn’t count because if we keep talking about history maybe I will still be playing, someone will know that there is Kwinji but time has gone, these are new players.

“It’s not payback time but it’s another game on a different day, we will have a different approach to it and hopefully our tactics are going to work,” she said.

The Mighty Warriors are likely to be backed by a roaring crowd, if the numbers that cheered the girls in their 4-0 routing of guest nation Kenya on Thursday is anything to go by.

Full tactical alertness is needed from the Mighty Warriors’ defence as the South Africans showed great character in their dramatic semifinal win over Zambia, coming down from 3-0 to level the scores and then wrap the game up through shootouts.

The defence line of Nobuhle Majika, Lynnette Mutokuto, Danhai Bhobho and Sheila Makoto had an excellent day in office on Thursday and will be key in shutting out the Banyana Banyana duo of Leandra Smenda and Refiloe Jane.

Leading scorer, Rutendo Makore, will once again be key for the Mighty Warriors as she has often been a tormentor of the opponents’ backline, regardless of whether she is “man-marked” or not. The Chronicle