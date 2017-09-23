Midwife breaks 58-year record

By Thandeka Moyo

A 30-YEAR-OLD nurse from Lupane, Matabeleland North has broken a 58-year national record in State midwifery examinations.

Sister Sizokuhle Nyathi who is practising at Khami Prisons Hospital in Bulawayo scored exam marks that were the highest countrywide and record keepers from the Zimbabwe Confederation of Midwives (Zicom) confirmed that she surpassed a record that was set in 1959.

However, the confederation’s president, Dr Lilian Dodzo, did not reveal the mark that Sister Nyathi obtained in the examinations. She also did not disclose what the 58-year-old record was.

Sister Nyathi was among 96 other nurses and midwives who graduated at St Luke’s Hospital yesterday.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa graced the occasion.

Sister Nyathi walked away with a Zimbabwe Confederation of Midwives trophy for the best graduating midwife which was presented by Dr Dodzo.

Chronicle caught up with the ecstatic record breaker who said she could not believe that she had eclipsed a seemingly unbreakable record.

“I was born here at St Luke’s in 1987 and I am so happy to be graduating at the same place today. I am from Lupane, Gwamba, Juluka Area.

“I grew up here and did my secondary education at Inyathi High School before doing my general nursing diploma. I graduated in 2010 and then joined the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service in 2012,” beamed Sister Nyathi.

“When I joined nursing I thought it would eventually lead me to being a doctor which is a childhood dream. So during training, I fell in love with obstetrics (the branch of medicine and surgery concerned with childbirth and the care of women giving birth) and decided to go for midwifery studies.”

Her passion was evident from the way her eyes lit up as she narrated her story.

Sister Nyathi urged other women to chase their dreams and strive for professional excellence.

“It is so unbelievable. I couldn’t believe that I was the gold medallist and the news that I broke a record is just too much to fathom. It can only be the grace of God and I encourage all the girls out there to set their goals straight and be focused in life and yes to fear God in everything,” she said.

Dr Parirenyatwa applauded St Luke’s Hospital for maintaining a 100 percent pass rate for the past 10 years.

“We are happy that despite resource constraints we still produce more midwives to help curb maternal mortality. We would like to appreciate efforts by all mission hospitals in complementing Government,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

“We hope the midwives will maintain professionalism so that we curb our maternal mortality which is still a cause for concern.” The Chronicle